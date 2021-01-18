Northwestern gets thumped by Iowa

EVANSTON, Ill. – Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes, and No. 5 Iowa rolled to a 96-73 victory over Northwestern on Sunday.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and CJ Fredrick added 13 as the Hawkeyes (12-2, 6-1 in the Big Ten) won their fifth straight. Iowa and Michigan are tied for the conference lead.

Garza, who entered averaging 27.6 points, sat out the final 12 minutes because of the lopsided score. He was 7 for 12 from the field and scored all of his points in the first half.

“Luka was not quite as dominant as he always is,” Wieskamp said. “But he was getting double-teamed and he was finding open guys. Teams have to respect Luka in the post. If they double team him, we have a lot of guys open.”

Pete Nance had 16 points and Boo Buie added 12 for Northwestern (6-6, 3-5), which dropped its fifth in a row.

“We knew what we were facing. They're truly one of the elite teams,” Wildcats coach Chris Collins said. “If you're going to win, you have to play well on both ends and we fell short of that.”

Women

COLORADO 77, No. 1 STANFORD: In Boulder, Colorad, Frida Formann hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:36 left in overtime to lead the Buffaloes to the upset.

Peanut Tuitele blocked Lexi Hull's 3-point attempt that would have tied it at with a second left to give Colorado its first win over a top-ranked team.

Mya Hollingshed had a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12).

Stanford (11-1, 8-1) led 70-69 after Hull split a pair of free throws. Formann, a freshman, hit a shot from the top of the arc to put the Buffaloes ahead for good.

No. 9 MARYLAND 79, WISCONSIN 70: In Madison, Wisconsin, Chloe Bibby scored 19 points and Diamond Miller added 17 to help Maryland get its 10th consecutive victory.

Sydney Hilliard scored 19 and Julie Pospisilova had 18 for Wisconsin (3-8, 0-8 Big Ten).

Maryland (11-1, 7-0) outrebounded Wisconsin 44-29 and got a career-high 17 rebounds from Mimi Collins, who also scored 13 points

No. 22 NORTHWESTERN 67, PENN STATE 50: In University Park, Pennsylvania, Veronica Burton scored 19 points and had five steals as Northwestern got its third-straight win.

The absence of Penn State's leading scorer Kelly Jekot (15.9 ppg) was immediately apparent as the Lady Lions (4-6, 1-5 Big Ten) made three of seven shots in the first quarter.

Northwestern (7-2, 5-2) put pressure on Penn State's shuffled lineup, contesting passes and inbounds plays. The Wildcats tied a season high with 17 steals.

NOTRE DAME 83, BOSTON COLLEGE 73: At South Bend, Dara Mabrey converted 7of 8 shots – including 3 of 4 from 3-point range – to total 21 points for the Fighting Irish (7-5, 5-3).

Destinee Walker made 8 of 13 shots for 20 points and Notre Dame teammate Maddy Westbeld added 13, as their team won for the fourth time in five games.

Boston College (5-7, 1-7) got 18 points apiece from Makayla Dickens and Marnelle Garraud.

Notre Dame made 61.4% of its shots and Boston College shot 41.2% from the field.