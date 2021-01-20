UConn women beat up Bulldogs

STORRS, Conn. – UConn coach Geno Auriemma says he would rather still be coaching against the late Pat Summitt than moving past her on the all-time wins list.

The Huskies routed Butler 103-35 on Tuesday, giving Auriemma his 1,099th win. The victory leaves him just behind Stanford's Tara VanDerveer (1,105) and gives him one more than his former rival, Summitt, who died in 2016 at the age of 64. Olivia Nelson-Ododa led a balanced attack with 18 points for the Huskies, who were playing for the first time in 10 days. Christyn Williams and Aubrey Griffin, who made her first start, each scored 17 points for unbeaten UConn (8-0, 7-0 Big East).

Tennessee transfer Evina Wesbrook chipped in with 14 points and freshman Paige Bueckers had 13 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Okako Adika scored 18 points for Butler (1-9, 1-8), despite spending most of the game in foul trouble, and Genesis Parker added 15 points.

The Huskies led 25-15 after a quarter, and used a stifling defense to hold Butler to just 20 points the rest of the game.

Williams stole an inbounds pass and hit a layup just before the halftime buzzer to give the Huskies a 45-20 lead. Adika had 14 of Butler's 20 first-half points. But she also picked up three fouls.

The Huskies then outscored Butler 58-15 in the second half.

Men

No. 7 MICHIGAN 87, MARYLAND 63: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Mike Smith made three early 3-pointers as the Wolverines raced to a 17-3 lead, and had little difficulty the rest of the way.

Michigan made its first five 3s – Isaiah Livers had the other two – in an opening flurry that put the Wolverines (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten) in immediate control.

Michigan led 42-25 at halftime and stretched its advantage to as many as 25 points in the second. Livers led Michigan with 20 points and Franz Wagner contributed 15. Smith had 11.

Maryland (8-7, 2-6) was led by Donta Scott's 13 points

No. 22 ILLINOIS 79, PENN ST. 65: In Champaign, Illinois, Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Illini to victory.

Cockburn leads the nation with 11 double-doubles this season. Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier scored 13 points apiece for Illinois (10-5, 6-3 Big Ten).

Myreon Jones scored 20 points and Seth Lundy added 13 for Penn State (3-6, 0-5).

INDIANA TECH 81, SAINT XAVIER 71: At the Schaefer Center, forward Grant Smith scored a game-high 28 points on 10-for-14 shooting and had 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors (9-6) to the non-conference win. Forward Rog Stein scored 11 while Cory McKinney and Lucas Lehrman added 10 points apiece.

MIAMI (OHIO) 81, BALL ST. 71: In Oxford, Ohio, James Beck scored 17 points with 11 rebounds off the bench to carry the RedHawksto the win.

Dalonte Brown had 17 points for Miami (5-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference), Mekhi Lairy scored 12 and Isaiah Coleman-Lands 10.

Ishmael El-Amin had 17 points for the Cardinals (6-6, 4-3) and K.J. Walton scored 17 with 10 rebounds.

BUTLER 67, DEPAUL 53: In Chicago, Jair Bolden had a season-high 21 points to lead the Bulldogs to the win.

Myles Tate had 10 points for Butler (5-7, 4-5 Big East Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Bryce Golden and Chuck Harris had 10 points apiece.

Kobe Elvis had 12 points for the Blue Demons (2-5, 0-5).