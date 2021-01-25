Indiana women rally past Wildcats

EVANSTON, Ill. – Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 16 Indiana took over after trailing by 13 midway through the third quarter to defeat No. 21 Northwestern 74-61 on Sunday.

The Hoosiers came to life after Sydney Wood's layup capped a 10-0 run to put the Wildcats up 49-36 at the 5:17 mark of the third quarter. Indiana held Northwestern without a field goal and closed within 54-48 by the end of the quarter.

Northwestern led 57-56 with 6:34 left in the game when the Hoosiers reeled off 12 straight points, with Holmes scoring seven, to lead 68-57 with two minutes to play.

The Wildcats went 3 of 21 after their big lead.

Grace Berger added 14 points for Indiana (9-3, 7-1 Big Ten), which had its previous two games postponed because of opponents' COVID-19 concerns. Jaelyn Penn scored 12.

Veronica Burton scored 17 for Northwestern (8-3, 6-3), which had a four-game winning streak end, and left coach Joe McKeown one win shy of his 300th at the school. Lindsey Pulliam added 15 with nine rebounds.

While Northwestern was shooting 27% in the second half and 19% in the fourth quarter, the Hoosiers shot 58% (7 of 12) in the fourth quarter plus made 11 of 13 free throws.

Northwestern led 21-16 after one quarter and, with Burton and Wood scoring the last minute, was up 36-33 at the half.

No. 1 LOUISVILLE 65, WAKE FOREST 63: In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Dana Evans hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left to help the Cardinals barely avoid a huge upset.

Evans' driving shot against Gina Conti and free throw finally gave the Cardinals their winning margin. But Louisville had to survive a final shot from the Demon Deacons, with Ivana Raca missing a 3-pointer from the right at the horn that would have given Wake Forest its first-ever win against a No. 1-ranked opponent.

Instead, the Cardinals survived to remain unbeaten less than a week after ascending to the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time.

Evans scored 25 points for Louisville (14-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which trailed by nine midway through the fourth quarter before going on a 14-2 run to push back in front and set up a tense finish.

Conti scored 13 points, and Raca had 12 to lead the Demon Deacons (7-6, 4-5).

Men

NOTRE DAME 73, MIAMI 59: In Coral Gables, Florida, Prentiss Hubb scored 19 points with five 3-pointers to lead the Irish.

Miami scored the game's first six points before a 9-3 Notre Dame run evened the count. Dane Goodwin's 3-pointer with 4:33 left before halftime gave Notre Dame a 19-16 lead, and the Irish never trailed again.

Notre Dame led 30-22 at intermission and extended the lead to 58-39 with 9:24 left on a pair of free throws by Juwan Durham.

Durham and Nate Laszewski each scored 16 for Notre Dame (5-8, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Irish were 28-for-52 shooting (53.8%), including 10 for 18 from (55.6%) from 3-point range.

Kameron McGusty scored 20 points for Miami (6-8, 2-7), Isaiah Wong added 16 and Elijah Olaniyi 10. Miami finished shooting 3 for 22 from 3-point range.