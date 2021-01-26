Michigan athletes want blanket shutdown to end

Members of the Coalition of Student-Athletes at the University of Michigan released a plea for university administrators and state officials to allow the Wolverines' athletic programs to resume practicing and competing.

The university announced a two-week shutdown of the entire athletic department and all athletics-related activities Saturday night because of five reported positive tests within the department for a new strain of COVID-19 that appears to be significantly more contagious than the original. There is also an additional group of presumed positive tests.

“Placing the entirety of student-athletes in a mandated quarantine, instead of working it on a team by team basis, is unfair to the athletes who have followed all protocols necessary to compete and have had no contact with the confirmed cases,” the athletes wrote in a statement. “These student-athletes have gone above and beyond in order to earn the right to have a season in the midst of a pandemic.”

Michigan's original statement announcing the shutdown said the decision was made by the state health department. The department said Monday, however, that a department memorandum sent to Michigan on Saturday only included a recommendation for a shutdown, not a mandate, according to MLive.com.

Indiana is scheduled to play No. 7 Michigan on Saturday in men's basketball.

Boilers' Ivey top Big Ten freshmen

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after hitting a game-winning 3-pointer against Ohio State and averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the Boilermakers' two games last week.

Ivey is the fourth different Boilermaker to be the conference's top freshman this season, a Big Ten record. Brandon Newman, Mason Gillis and Zach Edey have also been honored.

The conference's women's basketball Freshman of the Week award went to Purdue's Madison Layden, who tied a program record with six 3-pointers in a loss to Iowa. She's the first Boiler to win the women's award since Homestead graduate Karissa McLaughlin in November 2017.

Ball State men's game postponed

Ball State men's basketball's game against Kent State, scheduled for tonight at Worthen Arena, has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols, the Cardinals said. No makeup date for the game has been announced.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play Saturday at Akron.

Tech sweeps WHAC awards

Indiana Tech forward Erika Foy was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference women's basketball Player of the Week. She had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the Warriors' win over Cornerstone last week, while adding two assists, two blocks and two steals.

The men's basketball Player of the Week award went to Tech forward Rog Stein, who averaged 12.5 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals and a block in the Warriors' wins against Saint Xavier and Lincoln.

Ex-Dwenger star honored

Indiana baseball outfielder Grant Richardson, who played three seasons at Bishop Dwenger before finishing his high school career at Fishers, was named a D1 baseball preseason All-American. He hit .424 with five home runs and 17 RBI in 14 games last season.

Grace runner recognized

Isaac Beatty of Grace earned National Christian College Athletic Association Track Athlete of the Week honors after he was part of the Lancers' 4x800-meter relay team that placed second at the Indiana Wesleyan Invitational. He also ran in the 600 and finished third in 1:23.65.

HCAC track polls

Manchester's men's and women's track and field teams were picked to finish third in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The programs opened their seasons Friday with a pair of second-place finishes at the Friday Night Spikes Meet at Rose-Hulman.

