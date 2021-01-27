The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, January 27, 2021 1:11 am

    Martin scores 20 to lift UConn past Butler

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

     

    STORRS, Conn. — Tyrese Martin score 20 points and UConn defeated Butler 63-51 on Tuesday night.

    R.J. Cole scored 11 points for the Huskies (8-3, 5-3 Big East Conference) and Isaiah Whaley rejected seven shots on the defensive end.

    Bryce Golden scored 19 points for the Bulldogs (5-8, 4-6) and Bryce Nze snagged nine rebounds.

    ------

    For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP--Top25

    ------

    This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story