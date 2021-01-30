John Chaney, former Temple coach, dies

PHILADELPHIA – John Chaney, one of the nation's leading basketball coaches and a commanding figure during a Hall of Fame career at Temple, died Friday. He was 89.

The university said he died after a short, unspecified illness. He celebrated his birthday last week.

Chaney led Temple to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances over 24 seasons, including five NCAA Elite Eights. Chaney had 741 wins as a college coach and was twice named national coach of the year, while his teams at Temple won six Atlantic 10 conference titles.

He became a de facto father to dozens of his players, many coming to Temple from broken homes, violent upbringings and bad schools. He often said his biggest goal was simply to give poor kids a chance to get an education.

“Coach Chaney was like a father to me,” said Temple coach Aaron McKie, who played for Chaney. “He taught not just me, but all of his players more than just how to succeed in basketball. He taught us life lessons to make us better individuals off the court. I owe so much to him. He made me the man I am today.”

Chaney was an imposing presence on the court, restless and cranky. Often, as he exhorted his team, he put himself in situations he later regretted. He was known for a fiery temper – he sent a player into a 2005 game to commit hard fouls. Chaney served a suspension and apologized.

In 1994, he had a heated exchange following a game against UMass in which he threatened to kill coach John Calipari. Chaney apologized and was suspended for a game. The two later became friends.

Chaney, whose deep, dark eyes seemed fitting for a school whose mascot is the Owl, was intense on the sidelines. His loud, booming voice could be heard across an arena, and his near-perfect designer clothes were in shambles after most games.

After losing to Michigan State in his last trip to the NCAA regional finals, in 2001, he was the same old John Chaney – with water-filled eyes, wearing a tie torn open at the collar and waxing poetic about another missed chance at the Final Four.

“It is something we all dream about, but very often dreams come up short,” he said. “Very often you don't realize everything. But you have to realize that the growth you see in youngsters like these is probably the highest accomplishment you can reach.”

He was outspoken about the NCAA's recruiting rules, which he said hurt players trying to improve their standing in life.

“John Chaney was more than just a Hall of Fame Basketball coach. He was a Hall of Famer in life,” said Chaney's successor, Fran Dunphy. “He touched countless lives, including my own.”

Chaney arrived at Temple before the 1982-83 season.

He was 50 and already had success at Cheyney State University, where he had a record of 225-59 in 10 seasons, including the 1978 Division II national championship.