Penn St. bests Badgers to end streak

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – John Harrar managed an awkward smile and quick laugh after pulling himself up from the baseline where he had just been denied – by the rim – a highlight-reel dunk on an otherwise career-best day.

The missed wide-open slam aside, Harrar did plenty otherwise to help Penn State snap a decade-long skid against Wisconsin with an 81-71 win over the No. 14 Badgers on Saturday.

Harrar scored 14 of his career-high 17 in the second half and the Nittany Lions, who trailed 34-41 at halftime, led for all but 1:16 of the final 20 minutes.

“I think he just has great confidence now, and he should,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “He's putting pressure on me. I've got to start running plays for him.”

Myreon Jones scored 20 points and Izaiah Brockington added 18 Nittany Lions (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten), who had lost 13 straight against Wisconsin — including eight at home.

Penn State's first win in the series since 2011 came after Jones sparked the offense with back-to-back baskets to open the second. Brockington and Harrar helped them steadily increase the margin.

Brockington, who a few minutes in set the tone with a high-flying, left-handed dunk, led the surge with eight points in the first 9:25. Wisconsin tried to keep pace, but Harrar was strong in the paint and made a tough and-1 jumper to help Penn State extend its lead to nine with 2:12 to play. Penn State built on it with free throws in the waning seconds.

No. 2 BAYLOR 84, AUBURN 72: In Waco, Texas, Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, Matthew Mayer soared for a couple of highlight dunks and the Bears (16-0) remained undefeated.

Mitchell made a 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes left to extend Baylor's lead to 59-43, getting the pass from Jared Butler and making the shot right after coming out of one of his shoes.

Adam Flagler, another transfer, led the Bears with a season-high 19 points, while Butler had 16.

Jaylin Williams had 17 points for Auburn (10-8).

No. 3 VILLANOVA 80, SETON HALL 72: In Newark, N.J., Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 23 points in 21 minutes and Villanova rolled to ninth straight victory.

Jermaine Samuels added 17 points and Justin Moore had 16 for Jay Wright's team. Collin Gillespie had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists.

The Wildcats (11-1, 6-0 Big East) built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and were really never threatened in handing Seton Hall (9-8, 6-5) its third straight loss to a ranked opponent.

No. 20 VIRGINIA TECH 65, No. 8 VIRGINIA 51: In Blackburg, Virginia, Keve Aluma scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Hokies to victory.

Aluma hit 10 of 15 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers to help the Hokies (13-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) rally from a 10-point deficit in the second half. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak to the rival Cavaliers.

Jay Huff paced Virginia (11-3, 7-1) with 13 points. The Cavaliers saw their seven-game winning streak and 15-game ACC winning streak halted.

No. 24 OKLAHOMA 66, No. 9 ALABAMA 61: In Norman, Oklahoma, De'Vion Harmon scored 18 points to lift Oklahoma, despite playing without scoring leader Austin Reaves and starting guard Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols.

Elijah Harkless scored 14 points and Brady Manek added 12 for the Sooners (11-4).

Alex Reese scored 15 points for Alabama (14-4). It has won 10 in a row.

No. 10 TEXAS TECH 76, LSU 71: In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mac McClung, who had not made a field goal in the second half, hit two 3-pointers to key a stunning late rally for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech (12-5) scored straight 12 points in the final minute. With the Red Raiders trailing 71-64 following a field goal by Shareef O'Neal with 1:10 remaining in the game, McClung hit two from behind the arc.

Javonte Smart matched his career high with 29 points for LSU (11-5).

FLORIDA 85, No. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 80: In Morgantown, W.Va., Colin Castleton scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half in the Gators' upset win.

Noah Locke had 19 points for Florida (10-4). Tyree Applebee finished with 12.

Derek Culver led West Virginia (11-5) with a career-high 28 points.

No. 12 MISSOURI 102, TCU 98, OT: In Columbia, Missouri, Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 for Missouri in the overtime victory.

The Tigers (11-3) trailed by 12 with less than five minutes left in regulation. Missouri rallied behind Pinson's outside shooting. He went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc, including a deep 3 with 3.9 seconds left that tied it at 89.

Freshman Mike Miles led TCU (9-7) with a career-high 28 points.

No. 18 TENNESSEE 80, No. 15 KANSAS 61: In Knoxville, Tennessee, Yves Pons scored 17 points and the Volunteers never trailed in the win.

The Volunteers (12-3) won their second straight and notched their second win against a top-15 opponent this season. Jaden Springer scored 13 for Tennessee, whose only losses have been without the freshman.

Kansas (11-6) has lost four of five and dropped to 4-4 against ranked opponents.

GEORGIA TECH 76, No. 16 FLORIDA STATE 65: In Atlanta, Moses Wright scored 23 points and Georgia Tech ended the Seminoles' five-game winning streak.

Jose Alvarado added 21 points, and Michael Devoe had 19 for Georgia Tech (8-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

RaiQuan Gray had 19 points for Florida State (10-3, 6-2 ).