Balanced Indiana women beat Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON – Mackenzie Holmes led a balanced attack with 17 points and No. 16 Indiana took over in the second half to defeat Michigan State 79-67 on Sunday for the 800th victory in program history.

Ali Patberg added 15 points, Aleksa Gulbe 14 points and Jaelynn Penn 13 for the Hoosiers (10-4, 8-2 Big Ten Conference). Grace Berger added nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Patberg had six rebounds and five assists.

The Hoosiers, who shot 42% (11 of 26) in the first half despite making 5 of 8 from 3-point range, pounded the ball inside in the second half. Indiana made both of its 3-pointers but went 16 of 23 (70%) inside the arc and for good measure made 12 of 13 from the foul line.

Danielle Patterson's basket in the closing seconds of the third quarter put Indiana up 58-56 and Holmes opened the fourth quarter with a three-point play.

Nia Clouden paced Michigan State (9-5, 4-4) with 19 points and Alisia Smith added 17 with eight rebounds.

After shooting 67% (16 of 24) from the field in the first half, the Spartans cooled off to 32% (9 of 28) in the second half.

Michigan State home against Illinois on Thursday. Indiana heads to Iowa on Sunday.

PENN STATE 80, PURDUE 70: At West Lafayette, Tamara Farquhar made all seven of her shots and finished with 16 points, four assists and three rebounds for the Boilermakers (6-8, 3-7).

Fatou Diagne had 14 points and 18 rebounds, seven at the offensive end, and Brooke Moore added 11 points.

Penn State (6-7, 3-6), which fell behind 19-9 early, then went on a 23-13 run to tie it at 32. A 25-18 third-quarter run put the Nittany Lions in control.

Johnasia Cash scored 28 points – making 13 of 23 shots – and had 12 rebounds.

SYRACUSE 81, NOTRE DAME 69: At Syracuse, New York, Sam Brunelle had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Irish (8-7, 6-5). Maddy Westbeld added 12 points and four rebounds.

The Orange (9-6, 6-3) got 19 points from Tiana Mangakahia and pulled away with a 23-4 fourth-quarter run.

INDIANA TECH 76, SIENA HEIGHTS 72: At the Schaefer Center, the No. 11 Warriors (16-1, 4-0) won their fifth straight game since losing to Indian Wesleyan, getting 23 points from Alexis Hill, who made 8 of 13 shots and was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Kyra Whitaker had 19 points and Erika Foy 18 with seven rebounds.

Siena Heights (4-2, 1-1) was led by Kelsey Wyman's 20 points and Allye Minor's 18.

Men

No. 13 OHIO STATE 79, MICHIGAN STATE 62: At Columbus, Ohio, the Buckeyes caught Michigan State in the midst of a uncommon skid and beat the blue-blood Big Ten program for the first time in its last five tries. The Spartans had 20 days off because of COVID-19 issues then lost to Rutgers by 30 points Thursday night. The shooting went cold again in the second half Sunday.

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann doesn't expect to see the same team when the Buckeyes visit East Lansing on Feb. 25.

“Listen, I think they certainly missed some shots that they'll make, and they'll certainly make at their place and they'll make once they get their legs back,” Holtmann said. “There's not a better late-season coach in the country than Tom (Izzo).”

E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Justice Sueing added 17 to lead the Buckeyes (14-4, 8-4 Big Ten), who again played solid defense. They've won three in a row and six of seven.

Michigan State (8-6, 2-6) played better but still started sloppily, committing six turnovers and a dozen fouls in the first half while hitting two of their 10 3-point tries in the frame.

Joshua Langford led the Spartans with 14 points. They shot a dismal 32.1% as a team after managing just 28.6% against Rutgers.

INDIANA TECH 82, SIENA HEIGHTS 62: At the Schaefer Center, the Warriors (12-7, 3-1) went on a 39-29 run to finish the game.

Grant Smith made 7 of 15 shots for 19 points, adding six assists and five rebounds. Lucas Lehman had 17 points – he made 7 of 9 shots – and totaled five rebounds. Cory McKinney added 10 points.

Siena Heights (0-4, 0-3) was led by Kevin Rice, who converted 11 of 20 shots and finished with 28 points and five rebounds.