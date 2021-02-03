Iowa wins as Garza hits 2,000 point total

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Luka Garza scored 27 points to reach another milestone and No. 8 Iowa beat Michigan State 84-78 on Tuesday night.

Garza, who came into the game as the nation's leading scorer at 26.4 points per game, became the second 2,000-point scorer in program history. Garza, who has 2,009 points, is 107 points behind all-time leading scorer Roy Marble.

The Hawkeyes (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) led 79-70 before the Spartans (8-7, 2-7) went on an 8-1 run. Michigan State had a chance to tie the game after forcing a shot-clock violation, but Joshua Langford missed a jumper with 24 seconds left.

No. 2 BAYLOR 83, No. 6 TEXAS 69: In Austin, Texas, the Longhorns played Baylor tougher than most teams have this season. The Bears still shrugged off Texas to stay unbeaten.

Davion Mitchell scored 27 points and Baylor used a big run to pull away.

Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) has won every game this season by at least eight points and looked to be in a fight with its closest pursuer in the conference. Texas (11-4, 5-3) was within six points late before Baylor pulled away behind open 3-pointers from Adam Flagler and Mitchell.

Andrew Jones scored a career-high 25 points for the Longhorns.

NOTRE DAME 79, WAKE FOREST 58: In South Bend, Juwan Durham had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Cormac Ryan scored 13 points and Notre Dame used a big second-half run to earn the victory.

After leading 35-32 at the break, Notre Dame started the second half on a 16-0 run for a 51-32 advantage. Prentiss Hubb opened and closed the spurt with 3-pointers, and Wake Forest didn't make its first basket until the 14:47 mark. With four minutes remaining, Durham converted a three-point play to make it 75-47.

Notre Dame shot 58.1% from the field in the second half, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, while holding Wake Forest to 10-of-34 shooting.

Dane Goodwin and Hubb each scored 10 points for Notre Dame (7-9, 4-6 ACC), which has won four of its last five games. Nate Laszewski grabbed 10 rebounds, and Hubb also had five rebounds and 10 assists.

MARQUETTE 70, BUTLER 67: In Milwaukee, D.J. Carton had 18 points and nine rebounds, Koby McEwen also scored 18 points for the Golden Eagles in the win.

Dawson Garcia gave Marquette a 69-62 lead with 27 seconds left.

Garcia finished with 14 points, and Jamal Cain had 10 points and seven rebounds for Marquette (9-9, 5-7 Big East Conference).

Chuck Harris had 16 points for the Bulldogs (5-10, 4-8). Bo Hodges added 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Bryce Nze had 13 points.

BUFFALO 78, BALL ST. 58: In Muncie, Josh Mballa had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Ronaldo Segu added 20 points for Buffalo in the rout.

Jeenathan Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds for Buffalo (7-6, 5-4 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett added 11 points. Jayvon Graves, the Bulls' second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, scored seven points.

Ishmael El-Amin tied a season high with 22 points for the Cardinals (6-9, 4-6), whose losing streak reached four games.