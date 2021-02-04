Cougars slip past Lancers

Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman drained a 3-pointer with 1:29 to play that put Saint Francis in front by one over Grace and the Cougars went on to win 83-79 at the Hutzell Athletic Center on Wednesday.

Saint Francis (18-7, 5-7 Crossroads League) repaid a 72-71 loss to the Lancers (13-8, 6-6) from Jan. 11. The Cougars scored the final nine points after trailing by five with 2:11 to go. McKeeman's fellow former Charger, David Ejah, scored 16 points on 8-for-11 shooting, while Blackhawk Christian grad Jalan Mull had 15 points and six assists. Mull's ex-Blackhawk teammate Frankie Davidson had 15 rebounds for Grace.

Antwaan Cushingberry led the Cougars with 20 points and had five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

TRINE 91, HOPE 52: At the MTI Center in Angola, the Thunder improved to 8-0 with their fifth straight double-digit victory. Nick Bowman led Trine with 23 points and four steals, while East Noble graduate Brent Cox chipped in 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting, six rebounds and four assists. Huntington North grad Mitchell Geller added seven points off the bench.

INDIANA TECH 74, NORTHWESTERN OHIO 66: In Lima, Ohio, the Warriors (13-7, 4-1 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) won their third straight behind 17 points and 10 rebounds from Cory McKinney. Bishop Dwenger graduate Lucas Lehrman had 14 points in just 21 minutes and went 5 for 7 from the field. The Warriors outscored the winless Racers, who dropped to 0-8, 46-28 in the first half and shot nearly 56% in the game.

Women

BALL STATE 69, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 66: In Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Ball State (9-5, 7-3 Mid-American Conference) won its fifth straight game. Oshlynn Brown led the Cardinals with 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, while Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman had 12 points, six assists and three steals. Freeman made four free throws in the final minute.

INDIANA TECH 76, SIENA HEIGHTS 72: At the Schaefer Center, the No. 11 Warriors (16-1, 4-0 WHAC) won for their fifth game in a row and 35th of the last 36 behind 23 points from Alexis Hill, 19 points from Kyra Whitaker and 18 points and seven rebounds from Erika Foy.

SAINT FRANCIS 57, GRACE 45: In Winona Lake, Central Noble graduate Meleah Leatherman had 10 rebounds and the Cougars (12-9, 6-6 Crossroads) held the Lancers (11-13, 2-12) to 29% shooting.

HUNTINGTON 64, SPRING ARBOR 44: In Spring Arbor, Michigan, Emily Seboe led the Foresters (9-6, 6-5 Crossroads) with 16 points and six rebounds, while Huntington North graduate Maddy Robrock had eight points and six rebounds.

HOPE 61, TRINE 52: In Holland, Michigan, the Thunder (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season after falling behind 18-6 at the end of the first quarter. Kaylee Argyle led the way with 11 points and Shay Herbert chipped in eight points and seven rebounds for Trine. The Thunder fell to Hope in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament finals last season.