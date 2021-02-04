NCAA cancels Division III winter championships

The NCAA announced late Wednesday that it has canceled winter championship events for its Division III teams because of low participation this season from member schools.

The sports affected are men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s ice hockey and wrestling.

“Today, we made the difficult decision to cancel our Division III winter championships. While some institutions have been able to safely return to sport, the recent declaration form data show that more than half of our division has not returned to winter sport practice and competition to be in a position for NCAA national championship participation,” Fayneese Miller, chair of the Presidents Council, said in a statement.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, and we are saddened to do so. However, none of our winter sports meet the Championships Committee’s established thresholds of participation to hold a championship. We are committed to ensuring that our student-athletes have the best possible experience, and, for us, this means having a meaningful number of competitions. We hope this is possible for our spring championship.”

The decision affects Memorial Coliseum, which was set to play host to the Division III men's basketball semifinals and finals in conjunction with Manchester and Visit Fort Wayne. The Coliseum hosted the event in 2019 and is scheduled to do so every year until 2026, but it has now lost two of those events because of cancellations. The 2020 championship was nixed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellations mean that Trine men's and women's basketball, which are combined 13-1 this season – the men are 8-0, while the women are 5-1 – will not have a chance to compete for a national title. The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference and tournament championships are the only trophies they can win in 2020-21.

The thresholds for holding the championships were 60% participation among member schools in some sports and 70% in others, but all of the sports fell well short of those marks. Only 54% of women's basketball teams are currently playing, while 51% of men's teams are doing so.

dsinn@jg.net