Women's NCAAs in Texas

The San Antonio region will host the entire NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The move Friday was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and matches that of the men's tournament, which the NCAA said last month will be played in the Indianapolis area.

The tournament will still feature 64 teams and will run from March 21 through April 4. The NCAA will use five sites for the opening round.

The Alamodome will host games for every round, with two courts in use at the building. The Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four will be played there as well as the national championship.

The NCAA said it was still figuring out how it will seed the tournament as far as who goes to which venue, as well as what would happen in the worst case scenario of a team being unable to compete because of COVID-19 issues.

No decision has been made yet on whether fans can attend, although at minimum it's hoped that at least up to six family members or friends of the participants could attend the tournament pending local health guidelines.

Teams will be limited to a maximum travel party of 34 individuals and will arrive March 16 and 17. All will stay in hotels in San Antonio or other areas of Bexar County. Practices will take place using nine courts that will be set up in the downtown convention center as well as the two in the Alamodome.

The NCAA will work with the local health department in San Antonio to determine medical protocols. The women's tournament will use protocols similar to those the men are using in the Indianapolis area, including that all travel party members will need to have seven consecutive negative COVID-19 tests before arriving in San Antonio.

Everyone in the team travel parties will undergo daily testing throughout the tournament.