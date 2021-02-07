Mastodons' skid continues

Jarred Godfrey and Deonte Billups had 13 points apiece, but the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team lost its sixth consecutive game Saturday.

At Detroit's Calihan Hall, Antoine Davis made 7 of 17 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and totaled 26 points in Detroit Mercy's 83-56 victory over the Mastodons (6-11, 5-11 in Horizon League). Davis, the son of Titans coach Mike Davis, the former Indiana University coach, had 30 points in an 82-72 victory over PFW on Friday at Detroit.

Matt Johnson, who made 6 of 10 from beyond the arc, added 24 points on Saturday for the Titans (8-8, 7-5).

PFW's Jalon Pipkins had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds. Godfrey had five rebounds and four assists, and he now has 1,009 points in his career.

Dylan Carl added 10 points for the Mastodons, who have four games scheduled before the conference tournament.

No. 5 HOUSTON 112, OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 46: At Houston, Cameron Tyson made a school-record 10 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 32 point against an NAIA school. The Cougars (16-2) were coming off an 82-73 loss to East Carolina on Wednesday.

Jordan Embry scored nine points for OLLU (1-4), which shot 25% from the field.

No. 24 OKLAHOMA STATE 75, No. 6 TEXAS 67: In Stillwater, Oklahoma, Cade Cunningham scored five of his 19 points in the second overtime, including a contested 3-pointer with 1:33 left, for Oklahoma State.

Kalib Boone led OSU (12-5, 5-5) with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, including two in the second overtime after Cunningham had staked the Cowboys to a 74-67 lead with the 3-pointer and two free throws.

Andrew Jones had 17 points and Courtney Ramey 13 for the Longhorns (11-5, 5-4).

No. 12 ILLINOIS 75, No. 19 WISCONSIN 60: In Champaign, Illinois, Kofi Cockburn scored 23 points and Ayo Dosunmu added 21. Dosunmu also had 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the third triple-double in school history. Cockburn grabbed 14 rebounds and recorded his eighth double-double in nine games for Illinois (13-5, 9-3).

D'Mitrik Trice scored 19 points for Wisconsin (14-6, 8-5).

No. 25 DRAKE 80, VALPARAISO 77: In Valparaiso, ShanQuan Hemphill, playing less than 20 miles from his hometown of Gary, scored 18 points, including a dunk that jump-started a late 11-0 run to lead the Bulldogs (18-0).

Sheldon Edwards scored 20 for Valparaiso (6-12).

TRINE 76, ALBION 70: In Albion, Michigan, Nick Bowman made 10 of 13 shots for 27 points to lead Trine (9-0). Albion (3-2) got 26 points from Cortez Garland and 25 from Caden Ebeling.

INDIANA WESLEYAN 108, GRACE 81: In Marion, Warsaw graduate Kyle Mangas converted 15 of 22 shots and finished with 38 points for No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan (26-1, 13-1). Grace (13-9, 6-7) got 16 apiece from Jake Wadding and Haden Deaton.

Women

SAINT FRANCIS 82, HUNTINGTON 74: In the Hutzell Center, Meleah Letherman's 27 points, on 11-of-12 shooting, paced the Cougars (13-9, 7-6). Huntington (10-7, 6-6) got 28 points from Emily Seboe and 26 from Sam Vaughn.

TRINE 92, ALBION 55: In Angola, Kelsy Taylor and Kayla Wildman had 16 points each, and Tara Bieniewicz added 15, for the Thunder (6-1). Albion (2-3) was paced by 14 points from Woodlan graduate Rain Hinton.

YOUNGSTOWN STATE 68, PFW 52: In Youngstown, Ohio, Sierra Bell had 14 points, Aubrey Stupp had 11, Shayla Sellers had nine, and Rylie Parker added eight points with nine rebounds for the winless Mastodons (0-18, 0-16). Youngstown (8-4, 8-4) was led by McKenah Peters' 19 points and seven rebounds.