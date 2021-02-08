Indiana women get 1st win at Iowa since '94

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points and Ali Patberg 23 as the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers broke away in the final period to defeat Iowa 85-72 in women's basketball Sunday.

Despite Indiana's (11-4, 9-2 Big Ten) national ranking, Iowa (10-6, 6-6) has dominated the series, 51-20. The win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is a rare one – Indiana's first there since Feb. 20, 1994.

Holmes and Patberg went to work early in the fourth quarter after Iowa erased a 10-point deficit to tie twice. Holmes turned a defensive rebound into a layup at the other end and Patberg sank two free throws as Indiana began a 10-2 run to gain control.

Nicole Cardano-Hillary poked the ball away from Iowa's Caitlin Clark and raced full court for a fastbreak layin during the run. Indiana outscored Iowa 27-16 over the final 10 minutes to win going away.

ILLINOIS 54, PURDUE 49: In Champaign, Illinois, Kayana Traylor led the Boilermakers (6-9, 3-8 Big Ten) in scoring with 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting with five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Freshman Madison Layden notched her fourth game of the year in double figures with 10 points and added a career-high five steals.

Purdue struggled to find its offensive rhythm in three of the four quarters, shooting over 30% in just the second period. Fatou Diagne had 14 rebounds for her fifth straight game with double-digit boards, as Purdue dominated the rebounding battle 47-29.

Illinois (3-11, 1-10) was paced by Jeanae Terry's 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Kennedi Myles added 14 points and nine rebounds.

NORTH CAROLINA 76, No. 4 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 69: In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, freshman Alyssa Ustby had season-highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels.

Stephanie Watts added 17 points for North Carolina (9-8, 4-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), which hit a season-high 11 3-pointers and led by as many as a dozen after halftime.

Elissa Cunane scored 14 points to lead the Wolfpack (12-2, 7-2).

No. 11 OHIO STATE 83, MINNESOTA 59: In Columbus, Ohio, Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Patty both had double-doubles to lead the Buckeyes, who dominated the first and third quarters to roll.

Juhasz had her fourth straight double-double and 30th of her career with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Patty had 14 and 10. Jacy Sheldon added 17 points for Ohio State (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten).

Kadiatou Sissoko scored 13 points for the Golden Gophers (5-8, 4-7).

Men

No. 3 VILLANOVA 84, GEORGETOWN 74: In Villanova, Pennsylvania, Jermaine Samuels scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Wildcats. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points and Collin Gillespie had 12 for Villanova (12-2, 7-1 Big East).

Jahvon Blair scored 18 points and Qudus Wahab had 17 for Georgetown (5-9, 3-6).

Samuels made 10 of 17 shots overall and 6 of 7 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Villanova originally was scheduled to host Xavier on Sunday, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Musketeers' program. Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing jumped at the opportunity to bump up the game, which had been scheduled for Feb. 17.

VALPARAISO 74, No. 25 DRAKE 57: In Valparaiso, Ben Krikke scored 15 points as the Crusaders handed Drake (18-1, 9-1 Missouri Valley) its first loss, leaving only No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor as unbeaten teams.

A day after Valparaiso (7-12, 4-6) squandered a double-digit lead in the second half and lost to Drake 80-77, the Crusaders pulled away for just their second victory over a ranked opponent since beating Mississippi in the 1998 NCAA Tournament. The Crusaders beat No. 25 Rhode Island 65-62 on Nov. 29, 2016, and are now 2-42 against ranked opponents since the start of the 1999-2000 season.

Roman Penn scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, trying to rally the Bulldogs back from a 36-24 halftime deficit. He helped cut Valparaiso's lead down to 10 points on multiple occasions, but the Bulldogs could never get within single digits.