Big Ten moving men's tourney to Indianapolis

The Big Ten men's basketball tournament will be move from its scheduled location in Chicago to Indianapolis this year, the conference officially announced Tuesday.

The tournament will be held March 10 to 14 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The postseason event was held in part at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in 2020, but the final four days were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The women's basketball tournament will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse from March 9 to 13.

“The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors,” the Big Ten said in a statement. “First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents. Hosting both the men's and women's basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.”

The conference tournament will return to Chicago in 2023.

Purdue football to play at Wrigley Field

Boilermaker football will face off against Northwestern at Wrigley Field on Nov. 20, the Wildcats announced. The game was originally scheduled for Northwestern's campus in Evanston, Illinois and is considered a road game for the Boilers.

Northwestern played Illinois at the Friendly Confines on Nov. 20, 2010, and the Fighting Illini won 48-27. The Wildcats were supposed to play Wisconsin at Wrigley in November 2020, but the game was moved back to Evanston because of the pandemic.

Ticket information for the game will be announced at a later date. The only guaranteed access to tickets will be for Northwestern football season ticket holders.

Boilermakers' season tickets go on sale

New season ticket packages for Purdue football are on sale as of Tuesday, the Boilermakers announced. Previous season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their tickets beginning Feb. 23.

“We appreciate the loyal support of our fans throughout the 2020 football season and couldn't be happier to begin planning for your return to Ross-Ade (Stadium) this fall,” athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a statement. “We look forward to an exciting and successful season against great competition.

“We can't wait to re-open the gates for our fans to once again experience Boilermaker football.”

Ticket prices for the bowl at Ross-Ade Stadium will remain unchanged, while there will be only a nominal increase for new premium seat purchases, according to the athletic department.

To purchase tickets, call 765-494-3194, visit www.purduesports.com or email sporttix@athletics.purdue.edu.

Notre Dame announces series with Florida

Notre Dame football will face Florida in a home-and-home series in 2031 and 2032, the Irish announced. The Gators will travel to South Bend on Nov. 15, 2031 and the Irish will make the return trip to Gainseville, Florida on Sept. 11, 2032.

The teams have only met one time previously, a 39-28 Notre Dame win in the 1992 Sugar Bowl.

Contract details for new Indiana coach

Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough, who previously held the same position with the Kansas City Chiefs, will make $515,000 in his first season in Bloomington and his salary will rise to $530,000 in his second year, according to figures the Hoosiers released.

McCullough's predecessor as running backs coach and associate head coach, Mike Hart, made about $375,000.

