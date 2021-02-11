Holmes, Berger lead IU women to victory

BLOOMINGTON – Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Grace Berger secured her third triple-double of the season and No. 15 Indiana beat Penn State 90-65 on Wednesday.

Berger had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and her 10th assist came with 2:35 remaining in the fourth quarter on a pass to Holmes in the lane. Berger has the program's only three triple-doubles.

Ali Patberg added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Aleksa Gulbe scored 15 for Indiana (12-4, 10-2 Big Ten Conference).

WISCONSIN 75, No. 12 OHIO ST. 70: In Madison, Wisconsin, Imani Lewis scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Sara Stapleton added 13 points and 10 boards in the upset.

INDIANA TECH 63, LAWRENCE TECH 47: In Southfield, Michigan, Alexis Hill scores a game-high 22 points to lead the Warriors. Erika Foy chipped in with 15 and Emma Tuominen and Kyra Whitaker each scored 10 as Indiana Tech improved to 19-1 overall, 7-0 WHAC.

MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 62, SAINT FRANCIS 54: In Mount Vernon, Ohio, the Cougars (13-10, 7-7 Crossroads League) had 20 turnovers in the game and lost after being outscored 29-15 in the fourth quarter.

OHIO 88, BALL STATE 66: In Muncie, playing four games in an eight-day span, a weary Cardinals team was led by junior guard Ella Skeens with a season-high 13 points.

Men

No. 15 IOWA 79, No. 25 RUTGERS 66: In Iowa City, Iowa, Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 to lift the Hawkeyes.

Iowa (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten) was coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games.

SAINT FRANCIS 98, MT. VERNON NAZARENE 85: At the Hutzell Center, Jalan Mull led six players in double-figure scoring with 20 points to lead the Cougars. Saint Francis improved to 19-7 overall and 6-7 in the Crossroads League.

INDIANA TECH 78, LAWRENCE TECH 65: In Southfield, Michigan, Cory McKinney and Josh Klein scored 17 points apiece as the Warriors rallied from a two-point halftime deficit. Grant Smith added 16 for Indiana Tech (15-7, 6-1 WHAC).

No. 13 MARIAN 78, GRACE 71: At Winona Lake, Jakob Gibbs was a spark off the bench, pouring in a game-high 24 points for the Lancers (13-10, 6-8 Crossroads League).