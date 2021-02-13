Timme leads unbeaten No. 1 Gonzaga over San Francisco 100-61

SAN FRANCISCO – Drew Timme scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga blasted San Francisco 100-61 on Saturday, lifting the Bulldogs to at least 20 wins for the 24th consecutive season.

Aaron Cook, Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert each scored 12 points for Gonzaga (20-0, 11-0 West Coast), which won its 24th consecutive game dating to last season. This was their fifth straight road game.

Khalil Shabazz and Jamaree Bouyea each scored 14 points for San Francisco (10-10, 4-6), which lost for the 21st consecutive time to Gonzaga since its last victory in 2012.

Earlier Saturday, the Bulldogs were the No. 1 overall seed in rankings released by the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee. Selection Sunday is a month away. They played like the top seed against the Dons.

Timme, who made 11 of his 12 shots in the game, scored 15 of Gonzaga's first 17 points as the Bulldogs jumped to a 17-3 lead.

San Francisco missed its first 10 shots from the field and it wasn't until Anthony Roy scored with 11:38 left in the first that the Dons got their first field goal. At that point they trailed 20-6.

Timme made his first eight shots from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, as Gonzaga built a 37-18 lead.

San Francisco, one of the nation's best 3-point shooting teams, missed its first 12 shots from distance.

Timme had 21 points and seven rebounds in the first half as Gonzaga led 48-26. The Zags held San Francisco to 31% shooting and forced the Dons into 12 turnovers in the first.

San Francisco finally started to hit some long shots early in the second half, but by then they were down 69-39 with 12 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

San Francisco: The Dons are only 4-44 against Gonzaga since Mark Few became coach of the Bulldogs more than two decades ago. The Dons have played only two games since Jan. 23.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have not been challenged much in conference play. In the first 400 minutes of conference play this season, covering 10 games, the Zags have only trailed for 45 minutes and 58 seconds. Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor are the only two unbeaten teams in the nation. Gonzaga remains first in the nation in scoring offense (92.7 ppg) and field goal percentage (54.8%). Gonzaga has won 17 consecutive games by double digits. That's the longest streak within a season by an Associated Press No. 1 team since 1990-91 UNLV won 19 games in a row by 10 or more.

UP NEXT

San Francisco hosts Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

Gonzaga hosts Saint Mary's on Thursday. Gonzaga has announced that family members of players will be allowed to attend the home game for the first time this season after COVID-19 protocols were relaxed in Washington.