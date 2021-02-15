Poor-shooting IU women make enough shots at end

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Ali Patberg scored 16 points, and No. 15 Indiana overcame a horrible shooting day to turn back Illinois 58-50 on Sunday.

The struggles of leading scorer Mackenzie Holmes (18.7 points a game) emphasized the Hoosiers' struggles. She was 1-of-16 shooting and scored seven points.

Indiana was 2 of 12 from 3-point range (17%), 18 of 57 overall (32%) and 20 of 30 from the foul line. It was the overall worst shooting game of the season and the first time the 72% free throw shooting team missed 10 from the line.

The Hoosiers made the plays down the stretch. After an inside basket by Jada Peebles capped an 8-0 run to cut the Indiana lead to one with 2:39 to play, the Illini didn't score again.

Holmes missed inside but Aleksa Gulbe grabbed the rebound and Patberg hit a jumper. Illinois missed three times on the next possession before Nicole Cardano-Hillary attacked from the wing for a layup with just under a minute to play.

After the next two Illini misses Patberg made 3 of 4 from the foul line to finish it off.

Cardano-Hillary scored 11 points for Indiana (13-4, 11-2 Big).

No. 9 MARYLAND 95, NEBRASKA 73: In Lincoln, Nebraska, Ashley Owusu scored 25 points, Diamond Miller added 24 and the Terrapins made Brenda Frese the all-time winningest coach in program history.

Frese, 500-130 in her 19th season with the Terrapins, passed Hall of Fame coach Chris Weller, who won 499 games from 1975-2002.

Men

No. 3 MICHIGAN 67, No. 21 WISCONSIN 59: In Madison, Wisconsin, Isaiah Livers scored 20 points and Hunter Dickinson had a double-double to lead the Wolverines, who rallied from a 14-point deficit.

Michigan (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) scored the game's final eight points and pulled ahead for good with 1:46 left on a tiebreaking putback from Dickinson, who finished the game with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6) missed its last seven shots.

The Wolverines hadn't played since a 70-53 victory at Purdue on Jan. 22.

NEBRASKA 62, PENN STATE 61: In University Park, Pennsylvania, Teddy Allen raced for a fastbreak layup off a steal with 12 seconds left to lift the Cornhuskers. Nebraska had lost 25 straight Big Ten games, stretching back for more than a year.

MARYLAND 72, MINNESOTA 59: In College Park, Maryland, Aaron Wiggins scored 17 points as the Terrapins swept the season series with the Golden Gophers.

NOTRE DAME 71, MIAMI 61: In South Bend, Nikola Djogo scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Nate Laszewski scored 14 as the Irish won their third straight game. Laszewski finished shooting 6 for 8,