Kelly shuffles duties of Irish assistant coaches

Notre Dame recruiting coordinator Brian Polian has been promoted to associate head coach, the Irish announced Monday. Defensive line coach Mike Elston will take on the role of recruiting coordinator and was also promoted to run-game coordinator for the defense.

Polian, who was on the Irish coaching staff from 2005 to 2009 and returned in 2017, will also continue in his role as special teams coordinator. Elston has been working with Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly since 2004, following Kelly from Central Michigan to Cincinnati and then to South Bend in 2010.

Irish women's game postponed

Notre Dame's women's basketball game against Syracuse, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed, the Irish announced tonight.

Notre Dame remains in COVID-19 protocols and the matchup against the Orange is the second in a row the Irish have had postponed.

They are also missing a game that was scheduled for tonight against N.C. State. That game was postponed Friday because of positive tests for the virus and contact tracing within the Notre Dame program.

Notre Dame is 8-8 and 6-6 in ACC play.

Big Ten teams near top of poll

In the latest AP men's college basketball poll, the Big Ten has three teams in the top five with Michigan checking at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and Illinois No. 5.

It's the first time the conference has had three of the top five teams at once on Feb. 15 or later since the AP began publishing its poll in 1949.

Purdue fell out of the top 25 after losing on the road to Minnesota. The Boilermakers received the 33rd-most votes in the poll.

On the women's side, Indiana, winners of four straight, moved up a spot to No. 14. Maryland is the conference's top-ranked team at No. 9.

WHAC awards

Indiana Tech senior Sha'Londa Terry won the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference's Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week award.

Terry, who also won the award Jan. 18, set a pair of personal bests at the Indiana Tech Classic, winning the 60 meters in 7.59 seconds, fourth best in the NAIA this season, and taking the 200 in 24.54, the third-best mark in the NAIA for the year.

On the men's side, Indiana Tech junior Daniel Buell won Field Athlete of the Week. Buell won the weight throw at the Mastodon Invitational with a toss of 17.43 meters and then took second in the shot put at the Indiana Tech Classic the next day. His weight throw was 14th in NAIA this season.

Warriors' wrestling coach honored

Indiana Tech coach Thomas Pompai earned the first-ever WHAC Coach of the Year award for wrestling as the conference released its inaugural yearly awards for the sport. The Warriors went 7-0 in dual meets and then won the WHAC championship Saturday.

In addition to Pompai's honor, six Warriors wrestlers earned first-team all-conference honors for their weight classes: Eric Vermillion at 184 pounds, Kolby Ferris at 174, Brice Coleman at 157, Nate Wheeler at 149, Matt Gimson at 133 and Nathan Orum at 125. Conner Gimson was second-team all-WHAC at 133 pounds.

dsinn@jg.net