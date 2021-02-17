The Journal Gazette
 
    Key scores 34 to carry Indiana State past Evansville

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

     

    TERRE HAUTE — Tyreke Key had a career-high 34 points as Indiana State got past Evansville 87-73 on Wednesday.

    Key shot 5 for 7 from behind the arc.

    Tre Williams scored a career-high 23 points and had three assists for Indiana State (13-8, 10-6 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Jake LaRavia added 10 points.

    Jawaun Newton had 18 points for the Purple Aces (8-12, 6-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Evan Kuhlman added 12 points and Noah Frederking had 11 points.

    The Sycamores improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces this season. Indiana State defeated Evansville 76-70 last Sunday.

    ------

    For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP--Top25

    ------

    This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

