Buzzer beater lifts Warriors

Indiana Tech guard Grant Smith caught a full-court inbounds pass just beyond the 3-point line, squared up to the hoop and launched an off-balance shot over two Lourdes defenders. The buzzer sounded just before the ball ripped through the net to give the Warriors a heart-stopping 81-80 conference victory at the Schaefer Center on Sunday and precipitating a dogpile near the baseline.

Smith led Tech (17-8, 8-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) with 19 points and went 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Junior Cory McKinney added 18 points and five rebounds, and the Warriors went 11 of 22 from beyond the arc. Leo graduate Jeremy Davison had 14 points, and Rog Stein had 14 of his own and eight rebounds.

Lourdes had gone in front on a Kenny Coleman jumper with 3 seconds remaining. The Gray Wolves (8-5, 6-3) beat Tech 95-66 at home in January. The win propelled the Warriors to third place in the WHAC standings.

XAVIER 63, BUTLER 51: In Cincinnati, Zach Freemantle had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Musketeers.

Colby Jones added 13 points and 11 rebounds for for Xavier (12-4, 5-4 Big East). Paul Scruggs added six assists.

Butler totaled 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Chuck Harris had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (7-13, 6-11). Jair Bolden added 12 points. Bryce Golden had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

WESTERN MICHIGAN AT BALL STATE, ppd: At Muncie, the game was postponed because of roster issues with Ball State related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. Attempts will be made to reschedule the game on a to-be-determined date.

Women

No. 11 MICHIGAN 75, OHIO STATE 66: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Naz Hillmon scored 27 points as the Wolverines (13-2, 8-2 Big Ten) split the season series.

MICHIGAN STATE 76, PURDUE 73: In East Lansing, Michigan, Tory Ozment hit a last-second 3-pointer to lift the Spartans (12-6, 7-6 Big Ten) despite a career-high 31 points from the Boilermakers' Kayana Traylor. Traylor shot 10 of 20 from the field, 4 of 7 on 3-pointers.

The junior also totaled five assists and three steals. The Boilermakers (6-13, 3-12) posted a 44.1% clip from the field and went 8 of 22 from outside.

INDIANA TECH 63, LOURDES 41: At the Schaefer Center, Taya Andrews scored a game-high 18 points as the Warriors bounced back from their second loss of the season in dominating fashion. Erika Foy and Eileen Salisbury chipped in with 14 points apiece for Indiana Tech (22-2, 10-1 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference), which posted its biggest lead at 28 points in the fourth quarter.