Penix optimistic he'll be ready by IU's opener

Indiana All-Big Ten quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said he is making progress in his recovery from an ACL tear that caused him to miss the last two games of the Hoosiers' season.

“I'm on schedule, if not maybe a little bit ahead of schedule,” Penix said Monday. “I've been working extremely hard to get back. ... Even though I can't do certain activities, I'm still progressing every week, and I feel myself getting a lot stronger and feeling more comfortable in my body.”

Penix suffered the knee injury, the second ACL tear of his Indiana career, against Maryland on Nov. 28. He said he is still rehabbing and he has not started running yet, but he is walking.

He implied he will be ready for the season-opener Sept. 4 against Iowa.

“I know for sure I'll be ready come game day,” the quarterback said.

Notre Dame opts out of video game for now

Notre Dame will not be a part of the new college football video game that is in the works until the NCAA has clarified its rules about the participation of players in the game, the Irish announced.

“Notre Dame Athletics welcomes the return of EA Sports College Football, a video game series that has historically helped promote interest in college football,” athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “Notre Dame will not, however, participate in the game until such time as rules have been finalized governing the participation of our student-athletes.

“As those rules are developed, it is our strong desire that student-athletes be allowed to benefit directly from allowing their name, image and performance history to be used in the game.”

NCAA president Mark Emmert has been pressing for the college sports governing body to put in place rules that allow athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, but such legislation has not yet passed, and it is unclear when it might do so.

Indiana Tech sweeps weekly track awards

The Indiana Tech men's and women's track and field teams swept the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference's weekly awards at the WHAC Indoor Championships.

Sha'Londa Terry took her third Women's Track Athlete of the Week honor this season after winning conference titles in the 60 meters (7.63 seconds) and the 200 (25.01 seconds). Teammate Destiny Copeland won Women's Field Athlete of the Week for the second time this season thanks to an NAIA-best 6.19 meters in the long jump and a second conference title in the triple jump at 12.16 meters.

On the men's side, Philip Selmer won Track Athlete of the Week after taking conference championships in the 800 (1:56.83) and the 4x800 relay (7:51.69). Teammate Daniel Buell won his third straight Field Athlete of the Week award with a personal record 18.18 meters in the weight throw, good enough for a WHAC title. He was also second in the shot put.

The Warriors won men's and women's team conference championships.

Warriors hockey, basketball get honors

Indiana Tech forward Zach Bennett and goaltender Bryson Linenburg won the WHAC Hockey Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards. Bennett had five goals and nine points in three wins, and Linenburg posted 40 saves and one shutout in 120 minutes.

On the hardwood, Warriors guard Grant Smith captured his third WHAC men's basketball Player of the Week honor after averaging 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in three games. His buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the win over Lourdes on Sunday was the No. 1 play on ESPN's “SportsCenter” on Monday.

Crossroads League weekly honors

Indiana Wesleyan guard Kyle Mangas, a Warsaw graduate, earned Crossroads League men's basketball Player of the Week honors following his 40-point outburst in a win over Mount Vernon Nazarene.

On the baseball diamond, Hunter Frost of Saint Francis won the conference's Pitcher of the Week award after striking out nine in a seven-inning complete game 3-1 victory over Thomas More. He gave up just two hits.

