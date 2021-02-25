IU women earn blowout win over Badgers

MADISON, Wis. – Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and No. 11 Indiana rolled past Wisconsin 77-49 on Wednesday.

Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardano-Hillary added 14 points apiece for Indiana (15-4, 13-2 Big Ten Conference), who won the first meeting 74-49.

The Hoosiers have won six straight to reach their highest ranking in school history.

Julie Pospisilova led Wisconsin (5-16, 2-16) with 16 points.

PENN STATE 69, No. 15 OHIO STATE 67: In College Station, Pennsylvania, Niya Beverley scored a career-high 21 points, Makenna Marisa added 17 with eight rebounds and eight assists and the Nittany Lions ended an 11-game losing streak in the series.

No. 25 RUTGERS 63, MICHIGAN STATE. 53: In East Lansing, Michigan, freshman Diamond Johnson scored 22 points, Arella Guirantes had 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Scarlet Knights used a 24-7 fourth quarter to earn its sixth double-digit victory in a row.

HOPE 63, TRINE 59: In Angola, NCAA Division III's top-ranked Flying Dutch handed the third-ranked Thunder their first home loss of the season. Trine (11-2, 5-1 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) led 42-40 after three quarters, but Ella McKinney's layup with 1:09 remaining gave Hope (12-0, 6-0) the lead for good.

BALL STATE 82, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 79: In DeKalb, Illinois, Oshlynn Brown's layup and free throw with nine seconds remaining broke a 79-79 tie and handed the Cardinals a Mid-American Conference road victory.

The senior notched game-high efforts in scoring (26) and rebounds (12), while Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman added 20 points for Ball State (12-9, 10-7).

Men

BALL STATE 90, KENT STATE 71: In Muncie, Jarron Coleman had a career-high 26 points to lift the Cardinals to victory.

Ishmael El-Amin and K.J. Walton each had 16 points for Ball State (8-11, 6-8 Mid-American Conference), and Brachen Hazen had 12 points..

The Cardinals ended a four-game win streak for the Golden Flashes (14-6, 11-5).

MARIAN 86, HUNTINGTON 71: In Indianapolis, the Knights placed four starters in double figures to advance in the Crossroads League Tournament. Marian (20-4), the second seed in the tournament, will play host to Mount Vernon Nazarene on Saturday, as the sixth-seeded Cougars upset No. 3 seed Bethel on Wednesday, 117-104.

Freshman Ben Humrichous led the Foresters (16-11) with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

BUTLER 61, SETON HALL 52: In Indianapolis, Bryce Nze had 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Jair Bolden had 16 points and Chuck Harris added 14 for the Bulldogs (8-13, 7-11 Big East Conference). Jared Rhoden had 14 points for the Pirates (13-10, 10-7).