Mastodons move on after 2OT thriller

Jalon Pipkins scored 21 points including a dramatic 3-pointer and Jarred Godfrey scored 18 points with 7 rebounds and 5 assists as Purdue Fort Wayne rallied twice in regulation and overtime to defeat Green Bay 89-84 in double overtime in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament in Green Bay.

The 10th-seeded Mastodons outscored the No. 7 seed Phoenix 20-15 in the second extra session. PFW took an 85-79 lead with 3:44 remaining and then Godfrey hit a jumper and two free throws to ice the game.

Pipkins banked in an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into the second overtime. Green Bay led by three early in the first overtime before the Mastodons rallied and the lead changed hands four times before PJ Pipes made a jumper with 22 seconds remaining for a 78-75 Green Bay lead.

Purdue Fort Wayne will play at No. 1 Cleveland State at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

No. 1 GONZAGA 89, SANTA CLARA 75: In Spokane, Washington, Corey Kispert scored 25, Drew Timme had 16 of his 18 points in the second half and the Bulldogs won their 50th straight at home.

Timme was a big reason why Gonzaga (23-0, 14-0 West Coast Conference) was finally able to pull away in the second half. Gonzaga's primary interior scorer made 7 of 9 shots as the Bulldogs pulled away from a 40-38 halftime lead.

No. 3 MICHIGAN 79, No. 9 IOWA 57: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gave Luka Garza fits around the basket, and Franz Wagner scored 21 points to lead the Wolverines.

Michigan (17-1, 12-1) passed yet another test against a highly ranked opponent, and it looks increasingly alone atop the Big Ten.

Garza led the Hawkeyes (17-7, 11-6) with 16 points.

No. 5 ILLINOIS 86, NEBRASKA 70: In Champaign, Illinois, Kofi Cockburn scored 24 points and freshman Adam Miller added 18 for the Illini.

Illinois (17-6, 13-4 Big Ten) played without star Ayo Dosunmu, who broke his nose Tuesday against Michigan State and is expected to miss at least two more games.

Women

No. 1 UCONN 81, CREIGHTON 49: In Omaha, Nebraska, Nika Muhl scored 15 of her season-high 19 points in the first quarter and the Huskies (19-1, 16-0) won the outright Big East regular-season championship with the win. Temi Carda had a season-high 24 points and eight rebounds for Creighton (7-10, 6-7), which matched its most lopsided home loss under 19th-year coach Jim Flanery.

No. 8 MARYLAND 88, PURDUE 59: In West Lafayette, Angel Reese scored 17 points and Diamond Miller added 16 as the Terrapins moved one game closer to a third consecutive Big Ten regular-season title.

The Terps (18-2, 14-1 Big Ten) have a one-game conference lead on Indiana with two games left.

YOUNGSTOWN STATE 62, PFW 59: In Youngstown, Ohio, despite a career-high 18 points from freshman Rylie Parker, the Mastodons fell to the Penguins in the opening round of its first Horizon League Championship.

Youngstown State (10-7,10-7 Horizon League) got just enough out of All-Horizon League selection Mary Dunn and Freshman of the Year Nneka Obiazor, who scored 26 and 20 points, respectively.

Riley Ott finished with 10 points and five assists and Jaida Wolfork had 11 points as Purdue Fort Wayne ended its season with a 1-22, 1-20 record.

NOTRE DAME 72, FLORIDA STATE 64: In South Bend, forward Madelyn Westbeld had 17 points 12 rebounds, and 5 assists to lead the Irish, who improved to 10-8, 8-6 ACC. Notre Dame, which shot 49.1% (26 of 53) from the field, led by 13 points at halftime and cruised to the win.