Indiana women end skid vs. OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Grace Berger scored 20 points, Nicole Cardano-Hillary had a double-double and No. 11 Indiana ended a 15-game losing streak to No. 15 Ohio State with an 87-75 victory on Saturday.

In an ugly and foul-marred fourth quarter, the Hoosiers erased a nine-point deficit and outscored the Buckeyes 21-3 over the last five minutes. Indiana was 20 of 27 from the foul line in the last 10 minutes as Ohio State had 15 fouls, including a technical, and three players fouled out.

Ali Patberg scored 19 points for Indiana (16-5, 14-2 Big Ten Conference), which broke last year's school record for conference wins. Mackenzie Holmes added 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Cardano-Hillary 16 points and 11 rebounds. Aleksa Gulbe scored 10.

Braxtin Miller scored 23 points for the Buckeyes (13-6, 9-6), who were 10-0 at home this season and hadn't lost to Indiana at home since 2002.

No. 1 UCONN 97, BUTLER 68: In Indianapolis, Aailyah Edwards had 24 points and 14 rebounds and Paige Bueckers added 20 points and 14 assists as in the Huskies rout.

Evina Westbrook added 16 points, Christyn Williams 15 and Oliva Nelson-Ododa 11 for UConn (20-1, 17-0 Big East). The Huskies shot 51.4 percent overall and held a 49-25 edge in rebounds.

Genesis Parker scored 18 points for Butler (2-16, 2-15).

Men

No. 17 KANSAS 71, No. 2 BAYLOR 58: In Lawrence, Kansas, Kansas finally put a blemish on second-ranked Baylor's perfect season.

David McCormack bruised his way to 20 points, Marcus Garrett added 14 on his senior night to leave top-ranked Gonzaga as the nation's only unbeaten team. They also made the sure Baylor would need to wait at least a few more days to clinch its first conference title since 1950.

No. 5 ILLINOIS 74, No. 23 WISCONSIN 69: In Madison, Wisconsin, Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and No. 5 Illinois held off Wisconsin to win 74-69 and complete its first regular-season sweep in this series since 2005.

After Wisconsin trailed by 13 points with less than three minutes left, D'Mitrik Trice nearly brought the Badgers all the way back by scoring 19 points in the final 2 minutes, 12 seconds. Trice's 3-pointer cut Illinois' lead to 70-69 with 6.7 seconds left.

NORTH CAROLINA 78, FLORIDA ST. 70: In Chapel Hill, N.C., freshman Walker Kessler scored a season-high 20 points to help the Tar Heels earn a needed victory to boost its NCAA Tournament chances while giving coach Roy Williams his 900th career victory.

The 7-foot-1 freshman had 14 of his points after halftime in an huge performance off the bench, providing a game-changing spark for a team that was down 16 with 2 1/2 minutes before halftime.