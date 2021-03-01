Butler suffocates Villanova shooters

INDIANAPOLIS – Chuck Harris jump-started Butler's offense early. Jair Bolden delivered the finishing touch.

Together, the Bulldogs' backcourt was unbeatable.

Harris scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half Sunday, and Bolden finished with 12 of his 15 in the second half to help Butler pull away for a 73-61 win over No. 8 Villanova.

“Their guards just dominated the game,” Wildcats coach Jay Wright said. “Specifically Bolden and Harris, we just couldn't control them.”

Harris and Bolden combined for four of Butler's 10 3-pointers, including two in the waning moments to seal the victory.

It was a rough day for the Wildcats (15-4, 10-3 Big East), who entered the game as a 101/2-point favorite but made just 2 of 27 3s.

Villanova's defeat wasn't terribly close, either.

Butler (9-13, 8-11) swung the game with a suffocating defense that limited the Wildcats to one basket during the final seven minutes of the first half and an offensive charge fueled by Harris. That combination resulted in a 16-3 run that gave the Bulldogs a 31-20 lead. They never trailed again, winning their second straight while beating Villanova for the fourth time in the last five meetings at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

No. 9 IOWA 73, No. 4 OHIO STATE 57: In Columbus, Ohio, Luka Garza had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes.

Dominated by No. 3 Michigan 79-57 on Thursday, the Hawkeyes pulled away in the second half.

Joe Weiskamp added 19, including 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range, for Iowa (18-7, 12-6 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have won five of six with two games remaining in the regular season.

E.J. Liddell had 15 points and Justice Sueing added 10 for the Buckeyes (18-7, 12-7), who've lost three games in eight days.

MARYLAND 73, MICHIGAN STATE 55: In College Park, Maryland, Eric Ayala scored 22 points to lead the Terrapins, who led throughout.

The game matched a pair of hot bubble teams with Michigan State (13-10, 7-10 Big Ten) coming in on a three-game win steak, including victories over No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State, and Maryland (15-10, 9-9) arriving with four consecutive conference wins.

Maryland scored the first 11 points in a run that included a trio of 3-pointers, led by 10 at halftime and fended off a brief Spartans charge midway through the second half. Maryland has now kept eight of its last 10 opponents under 61 points.

Women

No. 6 LOUISVILLE 78, NOTRE DAME 61: In South Bend, Dana Evans scored 26 and had five assists as the Cardinals (21-2, 14-2 ACC) won their fourth straight Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.

Elizabeth Dixon added 12 points and Mykasa Robinson, Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith each scored 10 for Louisville, which will have a double bye along with N.C. State, Georgia Tech and Florida State in the upcoming ACC tournament at Greensboro, North Carolina.

Sam Brunelle came off the bench to score 13 points and reserve Olivia Miles, playing in her fifth game after skipping her senior season at Blair Academy (New Jersey), added 11 points for the Irish (10-9, 8-7). Notre Dame saw its two-game winning streak following a COVID-19 shutdown end.

PURDUE 70, ILLINOIS 66: In West Lafayette, the Boilermakers held off a furious fourth quarter charge to close the home slate with a win. Brooke Moore and Kayana Traylor paced Purdue (7-14, 4-14 Big Ten) with 33 combined points, split 17 and 16, respectively. Moore was 6 of 13 from the field and totaled three 3-pointers. Traylor was 5 of 11 from the field and dished out a game-high seven assists.

The Boilermakers shot 40.7% from the field and 10 of 28 from behind the arc. Purdue dished out 17 assists on 24 made field goals.