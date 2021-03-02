The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, March 02, 2021

    Walton scores 32 to carry Ball State over Eastern Michigan

    Associated Press

     

    MUNCIE, Ind. — K.J. Walton had a career-high 32 points as Ball State easily defeated Eastern Michigan 100-65 on Tuesday night.

    Miryne Thomas tied a season high with 20 points for Ball State (10-11, 8-8 Mid-American Conference). Jarron Coleman and Ishmael El-Amin each had 13 points.

    It was the first time this season Ball State scored at least 100 points.

    Ball State dominated the first half and led 50-22 at the break. The Eagles’ 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.

    Ty Groce had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (5-12, 2-11). Bryce McBride and Noah Morgan each had 12 points.

     

