Walton scores 32 to carry Ball State over Eastern Michigan
Associated Press
MUNCIE, Ind. — K.J. Walton had a career-high 32 points as Ball State easily defeated Eastern Michigan 100-65 on Tuesday night.
Miryne Thomas tied a season high with 20 points for Ball State (10-11, 8-8 Mid-American Conference). Jarron Coleman and Ishmael El-Amin each had 13 points.
It was the first time this season Ball State scored at least 100 points.
Ball State dominated the first half and led 50-22 at the break. The Eagles’ 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.
Ty Groce had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (5-12, 2-11). Bryce McBride and Noah Morgan each had 12 points.
