PFW's season ends in 3 OTs

Cleveland State, the Horizon League Tournament's top seed, needed 55 minutes to dispatch 10th-seeded Purdue Fort Wayne in the quarterfinals, winning 108-104 in triple overtime Tuesday in Cleveland.

PFW led 86-81 with 1:42 remaining in the second overtime and was up 89-86 late after a 3-pointer by Jarred Godfrey, who led the Mastodons with 23 points.

But on an inbounds play, Cleveland State's Algevon Eichelberger kept his team alive when he banked in a 3-pointer with four seconds left to send the game to a third extra session.

It was Eichelberger's first 3 of the season.

Godfrey had tied the game with six seconds left in regulation after driving the length of the floor. He played 54 minutes and added 12 rebounds and four steals for the Mastodons, who finish the season 8-15.

Four other Mastodons were in double figures – Jalon Pipkins (19), Bobby Planutis (17), Demetric Horton (15) and Deonte Billups (11). All five of the double-digit scorers hit three 3-pointers.

Pipkins added five rebounds in his 49 minutes.

PFW last played a triple-overtime game Nov. 16, 2012, a 97-94 win over UT-Pan American. Both schools involved have since changed their name, as UTPA is now called UT-Rio Grande Valley and the Mastodons then were known as IPFW.

The Vikings (17-7) will play Milwaukee in the Horizon semifinals.

No. 4 ILLINOIS 76, No. 2 MICHIGAN 53: In Ann Arbor, Mich., Andre Curbelo scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, and the Illini dismantled the Wolverines with a smothering defensive performance.

Playing again without injured star Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini (19-6, 15-4) kept Michigan from clinching the Big Ten title and boosted their own chances at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Trent Frazier led Illinois in scoring with 22 points, and Kofi Cockburn added 12.

Eli Brooks scored 11 points and was the only player in double figures for Michigan (18-2, 13-2).

No. 3 BAYLOR 94, No. 6 WEST VIRGINIA 89, OT: In Morgantown, W.Va., Jared Butler scored 25 points before fouling out, Davion Mitchell hit the go-ahead basket in overtime to clinch the Bears' first Big 12 regular season championship.

Baylor (19-1, 11-1 Big 12) bounced back in a big way from its only loss of the season at No. 13 Kansas on Saturday. Baylor struggled in its two previous games coming off a nearly three-week layoff because of COVID-19 issues.

After managing just 58 points against the Jayhawks, the Bears maintained their energy and scoring touch until the very end against the Mountaineers (17-7, 10-5).