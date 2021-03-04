IU women earn comeback victory

BLOOMINGTON – Iowa asserted itself with energy early, but Indiana's second-half determination and scoring balance proved far more formidable as the 10th-ranked Hoosiers rallied from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter for an 89-80 Big Ten home win on Wednesday.

“This is the best time of the year and we feel like we're playing our best, individually and as a team,” said Grace Berger, who scored eight of her 22 points in a pivotal third quarter, when Indiana outscored Iowa 27-16.

Mackenzie Holmes and Ali Patberg also finished with 22 points for the Hoosiers (17-4, 15-2 Big Ten), who pulled to with a half-game of No. 8 Maryland (19-2, 15-1) for the regular-season conference crown. Indiana has one regular-season game remaining while the Terrapins have two.

Iowa freshman guard Caitlin Clark led all scorers with 32 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Manika Czinano added 20 points for the Hawkeyes (14-8, 10-8).

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 87, BALL STATE 81, 2OT: In Muncie, Micaela Kelly's steal and layup with 2:57 remaining in the second overtime broke a 76-all tie and the Chippewas did not trail again.

Kelly and the Cardinals' Oshlynn Brown led their respective squads with 26 points each, while Brown also grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds. Sydney Freeman, a Central Noble graduate, played 45 minutes for Ball State (13-10, 11-8 Mid-American Conference) and scored eight points.

TRINE 70, ALBION 54: In Angola, the Thunder led by just two points at halftime before a 21-11 third quarter edge propelled the hosts to the championship game of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association's conference tournament.

Kelsy Taylor finished with 14 and Tara Bieniewicz added 12 for Trine (14-2). The Thunder will travel to Hope on Saturday for the MIAA Tournament championship.

TRANSYLVANIA 71, MANCHESTER 51: In North Manchester, the defending Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament champion Pioneers used an 18-6 second-quarter advantage to advance to the tournament's semifinal round.

Transylvania (12-6) limited the Spartans (4-15) to a 36.2% shooting performance for the game.

Bridget Nash scored 13 for the Spartans, with Carroll graduate Macy Miller adding 12.

Men

No. 10 VILLANOVA 72, No. 14 CREIGHTON 60: In Villanova, Pennsylvania, Justin Moore scored 24 points and helped the Wildcats capture the Big East title over a Bluejays team playing with coach Greg McDermott under fire for using language evocative of slavery. McDermott said on Creighton's pregame radio show that he offered to resign.

N.C. STATE 80, NOTRE DAME 69: In South Bend, Cam Hayes scored a career-best 20 points and Dereon Seabron had career highs with 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wolfpack.

N.C. State (13-9, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight, its longest ACC win streak since the 2003-04 season.

MANCHESTER 64, ANDERSON 63: In North Manchester, the Spartans, awarded the HCAC Tournament's top seed based on a blind draw, used two free throws from leading scorer Cortiz Buckner with six seconds remaining to advance to the semifinals.

Buckner finished with 20 points for Manchester (4-9), while Ronny Williams netted 19 for the Ravens (8-6).