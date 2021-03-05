Friday, March 05, 2021 10:00 pm
Jackson triple-double carries Toledo over Ball St. 89-70
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio – Marreon Jackson had a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lift Toledo to an 89-70 win over Ball State on Friday night.
Setric Millner Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for Toledo (20-7, 15-4 Mid-American Conference). Ryan Rollins added 15 points. Spencer Littleson had 11 points.
Ishmael El-Amin had 22 points for the Cardinals (10-12, 8-9). Jarron Coleman added 14 points and 11 rebounds. K.J. Walton had 13 points.
The Rockets evened the season series against the Cardinals. Ball State defeated Toledo 81-67 on Feb. 6.
