Illini rally for victory against the Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ayo Dosunmu returned after missing three games with a concussion and facial injuries to score 19 points, and No. 4 Illinois rallied to beat No. 7 Ohio State 73-68.

Andre Curbelo also had 19 points as Illinois got its second straight road win over a top 10 team after routing No. 2 Michigan on Tuesday. The Illini have won 11 of 12 and enter next week's Big Ten Tournament with a double-bye.

E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes with 19 points, and Duane Washington Jr. and Justice Sueing each had 15.

Illinois led by 10 during first half but a late put-back by Liddell cut the advantage to 41-37 at the break. The teams traded punches in the second half, but again Ohio State had trouble making shots down the stretch, missing on its last 10 attempts.

Illinois is peaking at the right time and brimming with confidence after beating top 10 teams in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2005 NCAA Tournament. The Illini should move up to No. 3 in the AP poll. The Buckeyes showed an inability to finish in their most rigorous and disastrous stretch of the season.

Walker and Young were recognized on Ohio State's senior day. Walker has already said he wants to move to pro basketball, but Young hasn't said yet whether he'll take advantage of the extra year of eligibility awarded by the NCAA to all players because of COVID-19.

No. 17 OKLAHOMA ST. 85, No. 6 WEST VIRGINIA 80: In Morgantown, W.Va., Sophomore Avery Anderson III scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Cowboys to victory in their Big 12 regular-season finale.

The Cowboys (18-7, 11-7 Big 12) made up for the loss of two starters by finding holes in the defense for easy layups, shooting 58% from the floor and outhustling West Virginia for rebounds.

Oklahoma State was without star freshman Cade Cunningham, who injured his left ankle late in a loss to No. 3 Baylor on Thursday. Isaac Likekele also sat out for the sixth time in seven games with a hand injury.

Freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 18 points for Oklahoma State. Kalib Boone added 12 points while his twin brother, Keylan, scored 11.

Women

No. 1 UCONN 77, ST. JOHN'S 41: In Uncasville, Connecticut, freshman Paige Bueckers scored 17 points and the top-ranked Huskies opened their postseason with a rout in the Big East quarterfinals.

Christyn Williams added 14 points for the Huskies (22-1). Olivia Nelson-Ododa collected each of her 11 points and 10 rebounds in the first half.

The biggest trouble for UConn occurred in the third quarter, when freshman guard Nika Muhl (five points, four rebounds) twisted her left ankle while making a pass. She had to be helped to the locker room and came back to the bench a few minutes later on crutches.

UConn put the game away early. The Huskies' first four baskets were layups, and they were ahead 18-6 after 10 minutes.

Connecticut continued a 15-2 run into the second quarter and outscored the Red Storm 24-6 in the paint over the first 20 minutes, led by Nelson-Ododa's seventh double-double of the season.

No. 8 MARYLAND 88, PENN ST. 61: In College Park, Maryland, Chloe Bibby had 15 points and nine rebounds, and the Terrapins clinched the Big Ten regular-season championship.

The Terrapins have won the title in six of their seven years in the conference. Maryland was outright champions in 2015, 2016 and 2019, with shared titles in 2017 and 2020. Ohio State won the title in 2018.

Diamond Miller had 14 points for the Terrapins (21-2, 17-1), who earned their 10th straight win. Ashley Owusu and Mimi Collins each scored 12 points.

Maryland was stout defensively and scored 28 points off 23 turnovers.

Niya Beverley scored 15 points for the Nittany Lions, who have lost seven of their past eight games. Makenna Marisa added 10 points and six assists.

No. 12 MICHIGAN 63, NORTHWESTERN 58: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Naz Hillmon scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Akienreh Johnson added 19 points and nine boards to help the Wolverines snap a two-game losing streak.

Northwestern got within 55-51 with six minutes left but didn't score again until the 2:04 mark on a 3-pointer by Jordan Hamilton with the shot clock winding down to make it 60-54.

Michigan also struggled from the field in the fourth, making just one field goal in the final four minutes, but the Wolverines made 7 of 12 free throws in the quarter and 20 of 29 overall.

Amy Dilk had 12 points and nine rebounds for Michigan (14-4, 9-4 Big Ten Conference). Leigha Brown, averaging 18.3 points per game, was held to five points with four rebounds and five assists.