Spartans top rival, No. 2 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State's NCAA Tournament streak under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo appears to be alive and well after it was in dire straits a month ago.

Rocket Watts scored 21 points and Aaron Henry had 18 to lead the Spartans in a 70-64 victory over No. 2 Michigan on Sunday that seems to seal Izzo's 23rd consecutive appearance in college basketball's showcase.

“You're damn right it matters,” Izzo said.

The Spartans (15-11, 9-11 Big Ten) have won five of their last seven games, beating No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Illinois and their second-ranked rivals in the span of 16 days.

“I bet I never go through that again in my career,” Izzo said.

The Wolverines (19-3, 14-3) closed the regular season getting routed at home by the Fighting Illini, beating Michigan State handily to clinch the Big Ten title and losing the rematch three days later.

And, Michigan might have lost more than that.

Senior guard Eli Brooks hurt his left ankle early in the game at the Breslin Center and did not return in what potentially could be a problem going into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. Coach Juwan Howard did not have an update on Brooks after the game.

No. 5 IOWA 77, No. 25 WISCONSIN 73: In Iowa City, Iowa, Luka Garza scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes. It was the 12th double-double of the season for Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring and is third in the nation.

Iowa (20-7, 14-6) has won seven of eight and will be the third seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

No. 20 LOYOLA CHICAGO 75, DRAKE 65: In St. Louis, Cameron Krutwig and Braden Norris scored 20 points apiece to lead the Ramblers in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Loyola (24-4, 16-2) will be making its seventh NCAA appearance and first since the 2018 team reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.

No. 9 HOUSTON 67, MEMPHIS 64: In Houston, Tramon Mark hit a long 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Cougars.

After Memphis had tied it with 1.7 seconds left, Marcus Sasser threw the ball to midcourt where Mark picked it up. He dribbled through two Memphis defenders and launched a 35-footer off the backboard and in.

Houston mobbed Mark under the basket following the win.

FRANKLIN 78, MANCHESTER 73: At Stauffer-Wolfe Arena, Manchester (4-10) saw its season come to and end in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament semifinals. Brandon Christlieb led the way for the Spartans with 18 points and six rebounds. CJ Hampton, playing his final game at Manchester, chipped in 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Woodlan graduate Mitch Mendenhall had 10 points and four rebounds, but the Spartans were outrebounded 44-26, including 16-6 on the offensive glass.