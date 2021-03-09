IU's Allen gets pay raise of $1 million per year

Indiana football coach Tom Allen will have his yearly salary bumped up from an average of $3.9 million to an average of $4.9 million for the remainder of his deal, which runs through the 2027 season, the Hoosiers announced.

“Tom Allen has proven himself to be not only the right person for our student-athletes and our program, but one of the best football coaches in the country,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a statement. “The enthusiasm and outlook for our program is at an all-time high, and the future of Indiana Football is in great hands. I look forward to Tom leading our program for many years to come.”

Allen has a provision in his contract that automatically adds a year to the deal each time Indiana plays in a bowl game. He'll make $4.3 million in 2021, and the salary will increase $200,000 per year to as much as $5.5 million in 2027.

The fifth-year coach, who led Indiana to a top-10 ranking last season for the first time in more than 50 years, will likely be among the top half of Big Ten football coaches in salary for the first time after his second significant raise since taking the Hoosiers job.

“I'm excited about what we are building here and how we are building it,” Allen said in a statement. “Having said that, we have unfinished business that we will continue to chase after every single day.”

Purdue's Edey named Big Ten's top freshman

Purdue center Zach Edey was named the Big Ten men's basketball Freshman of the Week for the second time this season after a week in which he averaged 20.5 points and eight rebounds in a pair of Purdue wins. It's the seventh time this year a Purdue player has won the award.

Women's basketball All-Big Ten honors

Three Indiana women's basketball players were named to All-Big Ten teams, with junior guard Grace Berger and sophomore forward Mackenzie Holmes earning first-team honors and fifth-year senior guard Ali Patberg a second-team performer. Holmes led the team in scoring (18.2 points per game), rebounding (7.7) and blocks (2.9).

The Hoosiers also moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 to No. 9, the highest ranking in program history.

Purdue's Kayana Traylor earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, and guard Madison Layden earned a spot on the All-Freshman team.

Crossroads League weekly awards

• Warsaw graduate Dayton Groninger won Crossroads League women's basketball Player of the Week after leading Indiana Wesleyan to an upset victory in the conference tournament championship game over Marian with 16 points and five rebounds.

• Grace pitcher Kameron Koch did not allow a run in 11 innings, striking out nine and picking up a win on his way to Baseball Pitcher of the Week.

• Grace's women's golf team is ranked No. 17 in the NAIA preseason poll, the highest mark ever for the program.

WHAC weekly awards

• Midfielder Maxwell Amoako had two goals and an assist in a pair of Indiana Tech victories to earn Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

• Indiana Tech men's volleyball player Joey Hermes earned WHAC Defender of the Week after racking up 40 kills in two matches.

