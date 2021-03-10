Irish advance on buzzer-beating 3

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Trey Wertz hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 17-2 closing run and No. 11 seed Notre Dame rallied past 14th-seeded Wake Forest 80-77 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Tied at 77, Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson drove the lane but his floater was blocked by Cormac Ryan, who dribbled the other way to find a trailing Wertz for a winning 3. Wertz celebrated by finding Ryan in the corner for a chest bump before getting mobbed by teammates.

Wertz also made a step-back 3 and Prentiss Hubb added nine points during a 14-0 run to give the Fighting Irish a 77-75 with 1:54 remaining, their first lead since the opening bucket.

Wertz finished with 16 points, and Juwan Durham had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (11-14), which trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half and finished 30-of-58 shooting from the floor.

MIAMI 79, PITTSBURGH 73: In Greensboro, N.C., Isaiah Wong scored 20 points to lead five Miami starters in double figures in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Nysier Brooks converted a three-point play with 53.8 seconds left – his only points of the half – to cap a 9-0 run for a three-possession lead at 73-66. Wong added four free throws in the final 29 seconds to seal it as Miami made 22 of 28 at the stripe compared to 5-of-14 shooting for Pitt.

DUKE 86, BOSTON COLLEGE 51: In Greensboro, N.C., DJ Steward scored 17 points, Mark Williams added 13 points to lead 10th-seeded Duke to begin its quest of winning five-straight games in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Steward, Williams and Jeremy Roach – all freshmen – combined for 27 of Duke's 41 first-half points. Steward scored 13 points with three of Duke's eight 3-pointers and Williams was 5 of 6 from the field for 11 points.

CLEVELAND ST. 80, OAKLAND 69: In Indianapolis, Torrey Patton had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Tre Gomillion added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and top-seeded Cleveland State won the Horizon League championship for the program's third NCAA Tournament berth.

Cleveland State (19-7) snapped a string of four straight 20-loss seasons this year to win its first conference title since 2009.

D'Moi Hodge added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Cleveland State. Patton, who entered averaging 22 points, 13 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the tournament, was 9 of 16 from the field and also had four assists.

Women

ILLINOIS 67, WISCONSIN 42: In Indianapolis, Aaliyah Nye scored a career-high 17 points, Kennedi Myles had a double-double and 12th-seeded Illinois won in the first game of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Myles had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Jeanae Terry had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Illini (5-17). who ended a six-game losing streak.

Illinois meets fifth-seeded Northwestern in the second round today.

Sydney Hilliard and Imani Lewis both had 11 points for the Badgers (5-19), who end on a five-game losing streak. The school fired coach Jonathan Tsipis following the loss.

WRIGHT ST. 53, IUPUI 41: In Indianapolis, Angel Baker scored 23 points and top-seeded Wright State used a 14-0 run in the second half in the Horizon League championship for its second NCAA Tournament bid in three seasons.

Baker, averaging 26 points in the tournament, out-dueled three-time player of the year Macee Williams – who scored every second-half point (16) for IUPUI.