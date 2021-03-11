Butler rallies to win in OT in Big East opener

NEW YORK – Chuck Harris was clutch for Butler, drilling a straightaway 3-pointer and then sinking the game-winning free throws with three seconds left in overtime as the tenth-seeded Bulldogs ousted Xavier 70-69 in the Big East tournament on Wednesday night.

The win moves Butler (10-14) into a quarterfinal against second-seeded and No. 17 Creighton today. The teams split their regular-season games.

Harris, who was 0-of-6 shooting by halftime, came alive with an early 3-pointer in the second half. Bryce Golden added 20 points, with 12 in the second half, and Bryce Nze 19.

Dwon Odom and Zach Freemantle led Xavier with 14 points each, a career-high for Odom. Paul Scruggs and Colby Jones added 10 each.

MINNESOTA 51, NORTHWESTERN 46: In Indianapolis, Tre Williams scored 14 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. 11 and the Golden Gophers snapped a seven-game skid in the first round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament. The Gophers advance to take on fifth-seeded and No. 9 Ohio State today.

SYRACUSE 89, N.C. STATE 68: In Greensboro, North Carolina, Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points with a season-high six of the Orange's 14 3-pointers in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Syracuse (16-8) will face top seed and No. 16 Virginia today in the quarterfinals.

MIAMI 67, CLEMSON 64: In Greensboro, North Carolina, Isaiah Wong scored 20 points for the second straight game and the Hurricanes became the first No. 13 seed to reach the quarterfinals in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Miami (10-16) advances to play fourth-seeded Georgia Tech today.

DUKE 70, LOUISVILLE 56: In Greensboro, North Carolina, freshman Mark Williams set season highs with 23 points and 19 rebounds for his second double-double, Matthew Hurt added 20 points, and the 10th-seeded Blue Devils advanced to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. Williams' 19 rebounds were also the most by a freshman in ACC tournament history.

NORTH CAROLINA 101, NOTRE DAME 59: In Greensboro, North Carolina, the 11th-seeded Irish (11-14) were eliminated from the ACC Tournament after being outscored 51-23 in the second half. Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski had 13 points apiece for the Irish.

GEORGETOWN 68, MARQUETTE 49: In New York, Qudus Wahab had 19 points and seven rebounds, and the Hoyas limited the Eagles to 14 first-half points in the opening game of the Big East Conference Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Jahvon Blair came off the bench and added a game-high 20 points for the eighth-seeded Hoyas (10-12).

Women

NEBRASKA 72, MINNESOTA 61: In Indianapolis, Sam Haiby had 19 points and eight rebounds, Kate Cain added 16 points and six rebounds, and the Cornhuskers used a 22-10 second quarter to break away in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Nebraska (12-11) advances to play top-seeded and No. 7 Maryland today.

NORTHWESTERN 67, ILLINOIS 42: In Indianapolis, Lindsey Pulliam scored 21 points and the fifth-seeded Wildcats used a lockdown first half to roll in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament. The Wildcats limited the Illini to eight points in the first half to take a 30-point lead before coasting into today's quarterfinal matchup with second-seeded Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE 75, PENN STATE 66: In Indianapolis, Alyza Winston hit five 3-pointers, including back-to-back big shots in the fourth quarter, and scored 23 points to lift the seventh-seeded Spartans in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament. The Spartans advanced to face No. 9 Indiana, the second seed.

IOWA 83, PURDUE 72: In Indianapolis, the 11th-seeded Boilermakers finished the season 7-16 after losing in the Big Ten Tournament's first round. Kayana Traylor had 19 points and seven assists, but Monika Czinano poured in 38 on 16-of-18 shooting for No. 6 seed Iowa (16-8).

OHIO 61, BALL STATE 59: In Cleveland, the sixth-seeded Cardinals' season ended in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament. Central Noble graduate Sydney Freeman had eight points, nine rebounds and five assists, but missed inside with 19 seconds left. Oshlynn Brown chipped in 12 points, 22 rebounds.