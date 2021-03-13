The Journal Gazette
 
    Devoe, Georgia Tech beat No. 15 FSU 80-75 for ACC title

    Associated Press

    GREENSBORO, N.C. – Michael Devoe scored 20 points and Georgia Tech shot 52% after halftime to beat No. 15 Florida State 80-75 in Saturday night's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

    League player of the year Moses Wright added 15 points and eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets (17-8), who won their first title since 1993 and secured an automatic NCAA Tournament berth to end an 11-year drought.

    Devoe was named the tournament MVP after making 8 of 12 shots, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 6:44 left.

    Georgia Tech had been been trying to play its way off the bubble since early February, when it stood at 9-8 after a loss at Clemson on a last-second shot.

    The Yellow Jackets haven't lost since, with fifth-year coach Josh Pastner talking about the final week of the regular season and the ACC Tournament as “a great opportunity.”

    No doubt about the NCAA tourney now, not after a strong finish against the second-seeded Seminoles (16-6) that had balloons falling from the rafters and the Yellow Jackets celebrating amid confetti.

    Scottie Barnes had 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting for Florida State, which shot 56% but committed 25 turnovers that led to 31 points for the Yellow Jackets.

