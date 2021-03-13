COVID sidelines Kansas, Virginia at league tourneys

For the second time in as many days, major conferences have called off tournament games due to COVID-19 concerns – this time involving No. 11 Kansas and No. 16 Virginia.

The Jayhawks withdrew from the Big 12 tournament on Friday after a positive COVID-19 test within the program, which led to the cancellation of their semifinal matchup with No. 13 Texas.

And earlier Friday, the Atlantic Coast Conference canceled the league's semifinal game between the top-seeded Cavaliers and Georgia Tech due to a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program. The announcement came less than 12 hours before the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers were set to play the first of two semifinal games.

It is unclear what the COVID-19 issues mean for the Virginia and Kansas going forward, though the Jayhawks released a statement that they would continue preparing for the NCAA Tournament.

What is clear is that Georgia Tech will advance to today's championship game. And in the Big 12, the Longhorns moved on to the title game.

Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett described the outcome of the tests as a “gut punch.”

“I'm hurting for our players, especially our seniors,” Bennett said in a statement. “I told our young men they have every reason to be disappointed, but it is still very important how they choose to respond. We are exhausting all options to participate in the NCAA Tournament.”

Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in the statement the school was “in communication with the appropriate officials regarding our participation” in the NCAA Tournament, which starts Thursday.

The cancellations came a day after Duke withdrew from the ACC Tournament and ended its season amid its own positive test before facing 15th-ranked Florida State in the quarterfinals.

The Jayhawks learned this week they would be without center David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna due to COVID-19 protocols. They beat No. 25 Oklahoma 69-62 in the quarterfinals without them, and had gone the entire season without an outbreak that forced a cancellation or postponement.

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can't continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” coach Bill Self said in a statement. “While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid.

“We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week's NCAA Tournament.”

NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn declined to comment Friday on the Virginia and Kansas cancellations.