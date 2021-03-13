Michigan pulls away after coach ejected

INDIANAPOLIS – All Michigan coach Juwan Howard intended to do, he said, when he started walking toward the baseline during the second half of Friday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals was question a call.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, meanwhile, had already seen enough. He didn't like what he'd heard during the teams' previous two games and didn't appreciate the conference's response when he reported his concerns.

Moments after Turgeon told Howard not to speak to him, a shouting match broke out. A tense situation quickly escalated, tempers flared and both teams gathered near midcourt, with officials rushing in to hold back each side.

The 6-foot-9 Howard had to be restrained, drew two technical fouls and was ejected with 10:44 left to play. Minus their coach, No. 4 Michigan pulled away for a testy 79-66 victory.

After the game, Howard apologized for his actions – and also placed blame on the other bench.

“That's not how you handle things under adverse conditions,” he said before explaining his version of what happened.

“He said, 'Juwan, I'm not going to let you talk to me. Don't talk to me ever again,' Then he charged at me. I don't know how you were raised but the way I was raised is when someone charges you, you defend yourself.”

Turgeon was called for a technical foul but not ejected.

“This has been going on for three games,” he said. “I've been doing this for 34 years and I've called the conference office, I've called the commissioner and I said 'I won't take it the third game.' So I stood up for myself and my team. All I said is, 'Don't talk to me, don't talk to me.' ”

Maryland scored five points after the fracas to cut the deficit in half.

“Coach is a really competitive guy the game got competitive, we knew we had to have his back,” Michigan guard Mike Smith said.

Smith helped steady the Wolverines (20-8) by scoring 18 points while dishing out a tournament-record 15 assists.

No. 12 OKLAHOMA STATE 83, No. 2 BAYLOR 74: In Kansas City, Missouri, Cade Cunningham scored 25 points, and Avery Anderson III added 20 to lead the Cowboys (20-7) in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. Rondel Walker also had 11 points for No. 5 seed Oklahoma State, which will play No. 13 Texas for the title tonight.

No. 3 ILLINOIS 90, RUTGERS 68: In Indianapolis, Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points to lead the Illini in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Dosunmu shot 8 for 11 from the field, 7 of 9 from the line and added six assists and five rebounds. Illinois (21-6) has won 12 of its last 13 games and avenged a regular-season loss to Rutgers (15-11) to advance to today's semifinals.

Women

No. 8 MARYLAND 85, NORTHWESTERN 52: In Indianapolis, Alaysia Styles scored 15 points to help the Terrapins reach the finals of the Big Ten women's tournament.

The top-seeded Terrapins (23-2) will face sixth-seeded Iowa in today's championship game.

The Maryland bench held a 36-14 edge over Northwestern. Also cracking double figures for Maryland were Chole Miller with 13 points, Ashley Owusu 12, and Faith Masonius 11. Mimi Collins and Angel Reese each had 10 points for the Terrapins, and Reese had a team-high 11 rebounds.

IOWA 87, MICHIGAN STATE 72: In Indianapolis, Monika Czinano scored 27 points, and Caitlin Clark added 20 points and 11 assists as the Hawkeyes (18-8) advance to the Big Ten championship game.