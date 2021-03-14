Cougar men top Benedictine to reach Sweet 16

In 2020, Saint Francis won the first game it played at the NAIA Opening Round. Before it got a chance to play for a trip to the Sweet 16, the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Exactly a year later, the Cougars' men's basketball team advanced to the round of 16 with a 73-65 victory over Benedictine (Kansas) in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday. Saint Francis will next travel to Kansas City, Missouri, where the rest of the tournament will be held. They'll play next either Thursday or Friday.

“When we walked in the locker room, (Cougars guard Antwaan Cushingberry) said, 'This is where we left off last year,'” Saint Francis coach Chad LaCross said. “And now we're right back in it. This one's special. ... Just being in that mix and being one of the top 16 teams in the country is special. All the credit goes to our guys and what they've been able to accomplish over the whole season. Twenty-five wins right now and hopefully more to come.”

Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman led the way for Saint Francis (25-8) with 20 points and went 4 for 9 from 3-point range. The Cougars made 12 3s and held Benedictine, the No. 1 3-point shooting team in the country at 42.9%, to just 5 for 18 from long range.

Cushingberry added 16 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals and another former Carroll star, David Ejah, had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Saint Francis scored 11 straight points in a 3:35 stretch late in the game to take a 71-63 lead with 30 seconds left. The Cougars went in front for good when Cushingberry scored with 2:19 to go.

MARIAN 65, INDIANA TECH 58: In Marion, the Warriors (22-9) lost for just the third time in their last 19 games and were eliminated from the tournament. Rog Stein had 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Cory McKinney chipped in nine points, six rebounds and six assists, but Tech couldn't hold a 35-26 halftime lead. The Warriors led 58-54 with 2:15 left, but a Tyrie Johnson 3-pointer with 47 seconds to play gave Marian (23-4) the lead for good.

Women

INDIANA WESLEYAN 83, INDIANA TECH 60: In Crestview Hills, Kentucky, the No. 2 seed Warriors (27-3) saw their season come to an end despite 17 points and nine rebounds from Emma Tuominen and 12 points and 10 rebounds from Alexis Hill. The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament champions went just 1 for 10 from 3-point range, while the No. 1 seed Wildcats (23-6) shot 10 for 22 from beyond the arc. Warsaw graduate Dayton Groninger had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists for Wesleyan.

dsinn@jg.net