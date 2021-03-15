No logic in how to pick winners

This is the annual story to tell you how to win your office NCAA Tournament pool. We will begin with one important caveat: Logic will not apply this year.

Don't pretend otherwise. Nobody knows who will handle this quasi-bubble situation in Indiana well. Nobody knows which team will see its hopes dashed by a test result. Nobody knows, well, anything.

Georgetown was picked last in the Big East. The Hoyas won the Big East tournament. Oregon State was picked last in the Pac-12. The Beavers won the Pac-12 tournament. Duke was ranked No. 6 in the country at the end of November and Michigan was unranked. The Blue Devils are out of the NCAAs, the Wolverines are a No. 1 seed.

More proof that nobody knows anything.

OK, that may be a slight exaggeration. We do know about Gonzaga, bidding to go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country and become the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976. The Hoosiers went 32-0 that year, the last time that both Kentucky and Duke didn't make the tournament. Gonzaga is bidding to go 32-0 this year, without Kentucky or Duke in the tournament. If you like symmetry, pick the Zags.

The Zags should be considered the overwhelming favorite, too. Gonzaga has gotten about 91% of all the first-place votes cast this season in the AP Top 25. There's no question, Mark Few's team is the most talented in the country.

Thing is, we don't know much else. And we haven't pretty much all season.

There are 12 teams that won their conference tournament titles without getting a single first-place vote in their preseason conference polls. Of the 31 teams that were automatic qualifiers, 22 weren't picked to win their leagues.

But before we pare down the picks, let's get to a few rules to live by:

• Don't be in a rush to fill out your bracket. See which teams test positive and if the bracket changes in the next couple days, plus watch for injury news.

• No team from a Western state has won the title since Arizona in 1997. The westernmost national champion in the last 20 years was Kansas in 2008. (This is not good for Gonzaga.)

• Being ranked No. 1 going into the tournament isn't great. Of the last 43 champions, 37 were not the AP's No. 1 team going into the tourney. (This is also not good for Gonzaga.)

• Since the NCAA started seeding teams in 1979, there have only been three years when a No. 1 seed didn't make the Final Four.

For what it's worth, here's what the Associated Press thinks are the safest bets: Michigan out of the East Region; Ohio State out of the South; Iowa out of the West; and Illinois out of the Midwest (and yes, that's all Big Ten teams).

Then look for Michigan to beat Ohio State in the final.