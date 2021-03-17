Graduation gap in Blacks, whites

A diversity report released Tuesday found that a significant graduation gap continues to exist between white and Black basketball players for the teams competing in this year's NCAA Tournament, particularly on the men's side.

The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida examined the Graduation Success Rate for the teams competing in the NCAA Tournament and found that white male student-athletes graduated at a rate 13.5 percentage points higher than Black male student-athletes.

The gap was slightly lower on the women's side with white players recording a graduation rate of 97.9% compared to 91.8% for Black players.

– Associated Press