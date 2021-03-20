NCAA begins fixing women's weight room issue

SAN ANTONIO – NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women's basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men's and women's tournament went viral on social media.

Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, vowed to do better during a Zoom call Friday, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments.

“I apologize to the women's student-athletes, coaches and committee for dropping the ball on the weight room issue in San Antonio, we'll get it fixed as soon as possible,” Gavitt said.

During the call, other differences were raised: 68 teams are in the men's field, 64 in the women; and the NCAA pays for the men's NIT, but not the women's NIT.

“The field size and NIT, those would be decisions made in conjunction with membership,” Gavitt said. “Those are not decision we could make independently. They are good questions and it's timely to raise those issues again.”

In a step to solve the weight room issue, the NCAA modified space in the convention center to turn it into a useable workout facility. That work should be completed today, with games starting Sunday.

The NCAA had offered to put a weight-lifting area in the open space next to the practice courts, but coaches didn't want that because then other teams would be in the vicinity when they were practicing.

“We fell short this year in what we have been doing to prepare in the last 60 days for 64 teams to be in San Antonio. We acknowledge that,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA senior vice president of women's basketball, a former college basketball player. “(Thursday) night we did have a call with our coaches and team administrators in a way to solicit feedback and their experience thus far.”

Although the difference between the men's and women's weight facility was jarring, a manual that the NCAA had sent to teams before the tournament said that no weights would be available until after the second round.

This is the first time in the women's tournament that every game is being played at neutral sites. In the past, campuses would host the opening rounds and teams would be able to schedule weight room times on-campus.

“What we pull together in months and years, we tried to do in weeks and days,” Gavitt said. “That's meant some shortcomings. I apologize and feel terrible about anything that falls short of our lofty expectations. Some of those shortcomings we've seen in Indianapolis (with the men's tournament) as well.”