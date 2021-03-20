Oregon State latest No. 12 to take down No. 5 team

INDIANAPOLIS – Oregon State opened the season picked to finish 12th in its conference but instead won its first Pac-12 Tournament title. The Beavers faced another No. 12 hurdle in the NCAA Tournament and pulled off the upset.

They're certainly enjoying this underdog role.

Roman Silva scored 16 points and Oregon State took advantage of Tennessee's icy perimeter shooting to become the latest No. 12 seed to win its opening NCAA Tournament game, beating the fifth-seeded Vols 70-56 in the Midwest Region Friday night.

“In the preseason, when we saw we were picked 12, it really lit a fire under us,” said Silva, who made all eight of his shots.

Oregon State (18-12) was the first Pac-10/12 school to win the conference tournament after being picked to finish last. After another upset, the Beavers are the 51st 12th-seed to take down a fifth-seed since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985.South Regional

No. 1 ILLINOIS 78, No 16 DREXEL 49: In Indianapolis, Kofi Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points to lead the Illini (23-6).

Drexel (12-8) never really had chance at containing the 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn, who was 8 for 11 from the field.

All-American Ayo Dosunmu finished with 17 points for Illinois.

No. 8 LOYOLA CHICAGO 71, No. 9 GEORGIA TECH 60: In Indianapolis, Lucas Williamson scored 21 points, and All-America forward Cameron Krutwig added 10 to lead the Ramblers (25-4).

After trailing 43-40 midway through the second half, Loyola heated up from beyond the arc and clamped down on defense, forcing Georgia Tech (17-9) into a series of missed shots and ugly turnovers during the decisive final five minutes.

No. OKLAHOMA STATE 69, No. 13 LIBERTY 60: In Indianapolis, Avery Anderson III scored 21 points, and Cade Cunningham added 15, including nine straight in the final minutes, to lead the Cowboys (21-8).

Elijah Cuffee had 16 points and Darius McGhee 12 for Atlantic Sun champion Liberty (23-6).

No. 2 HOUSTON 87, No. 15 CLEVELAND STATE 56: In Bloomington, Quentin Grimes scored 18 points as Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson tied John Wooden on the career victories list.

Sampson earned his 664th win, No. 38 all-time, in his first game at Assembly Hall since resigning as Indiana's coach in February 2008.

Tramon Mark added 15 points, for Houston (25-3), which has won eight straight.

South Regional

No. 7 FLORIDA 75, No. 10 VIRGINIA TECH 70, OT: In Indianapolis, Colin Castleton scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Tre Mann hit a step-back 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime to lift the Gators.

Florida was cheered on by Keyontae Johnson, who has supported and inspired his teammates from the bench since his return from a scary medical episode. Johnson collapsed on the court during a game in December and was forced to sit out the rest of the season.

Castleton was dominant on the inside, and Mann showed up with a pair of key 3-pointers late for the Gators (15-9).

No. 1 BAYLOR 79, No. 16 HARTFORD 55: In Indianapolis, MaCio Teague scored 22 points to lead the Bears.

Teague went 4 for 8 from 3-point range, Davion Mitchell scored 12 points for Baylor (23-2).

Austin Williams scored 19 points to lead the Hawks (15-9).

No. 3 ARKANSAS 85, No. 13 COLGATE 68: In Indianapolis, Justin Smith had 29 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Razorback (23-6), who trailed by 14 in the first half.

Nelly Cummings led Colgate (14-2) with 14 points.

No. 6 TEXAS TECH 65, No. 11 UTAH STATE 53: In Bloomington, Mac McClung scored 16 points and Kyler Edwards added 12 to lead the Red Raiders (18-10).

Neemias Queta had 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and tied Utah State's single-game school record with seven blocks.

No. 9 WISCONSIN 85, No. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 62: In West Lafayette, Brad Davison scored 29 points as the Badgers handed Tar Heels coach Roy Williams his first opening-round tournament loss. Williams' teams had won 29 straight opening-round games.

Wisconsin (18-12) negated North Carolina's size advantage by draining 13 of 27 3-pointers.

Davison made 5 of 7 3-pointers. D'Mitrik Trice scored 21 points for Wisconsin.

Armando Bacot scored 15 points for North Carolina (18-11).