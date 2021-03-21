Bobcats stun defending champs

BLOOMINGTON – Virginia's unusual title defense ended with another upset loss in the NCAA Tournament, falling 62-58 to Jason Preston and Ohio on Saturday.

Some familiar problems showed up again for the fourth-seeded Cavaliers, who struggled to score during a key stretch in the second half and shot 35% from the field for the game. Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to drop its opening game in the NCAA Tournament when it lost to UMBC in 2018, but it used the setback as motivation in its run to the championship in 2019.

Ben Vander Plas and Jason Preston delivered for Ohio after leading the Bobcats to the Mid-American Conference Tournament title.

Vander Plas scored eight of his game-high 17 points during an 18-4 second-half run that erased a 38-31 deficit and gave the Bobcats a 49-42 lead. Ohio (17-7) never trailed again.

Preston finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Lunden McDay sealed the victory at the free-throw line in the closing seconds.

COLORADO 96, GEORGETOWN 73: In Indianapolis, Colorado used an early 3-point barrage to parlay its highest seeding ever into a win over Georgetown and coach Patrick Ewing.

Jabari Walker missed only one of his 10 shots on his way to a career-best 24 points, and D'Shawn Schwartz (18 points) made four of his five 3s in the first half to put Colorado into cruise control.

FLORIDA STATE 64, UNC GREENSBORO 54: In Indianapolis, RaiQuan Gray scored 17 points and Florida State began what it hopes will be another deep run under coach Leonard Hamilton.

Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and nine rebounds and Anthony Polite added 12 points for the Seminoles.

Isaiah Miller scored 17 points and Keyshaun Langley added 16 for Greensboro (21-9).

KANSAS 73, EASTERN WASHINGTON 84: In Indianapolis, David McCormack returned from his COVID-19-caused hiatus just in time to rescue No. 3 seed Kansas, piling up 22 points and nine rebounds as the slow-starting Jayhawks rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat No. 14 seed Eastern Washington.

Tanner Groves scored a career-high 35 points and younger brother Jacob Groves had 23 for the Eagles (16-8).

LSU 76, ST. BONAVENTURE 61: In Bloomington, freshman Cameron Thomas scored 27 points in another impressive performance and his LSU teammates provided the rebounding muscle, leading the eighth-seeded Tigers.

Darius Days and Aundre Hyatt each had 13 points and Trendon Watford had 11. Days and Watford also had 11 rebounds each while Hyatt grabbed 10. The Tigers have won five of six.

CREIGHTON 63, UC SANTA BARBARA 62: In Indianapolis, Christian Bishop made both ends of a one-and-one with 16 seconds left to give fifth-seeded Creighton the lead, and the Bluejays hung on to beat 12th-seeded UC Santa Barbara.

Creighton's turbulent season continues Monday in the West Region when the Bluejays (21-8) face Ohio.

ALABAMA 68, IONA 55: In Indianapolis, Herb Jones scored 20 points and second-seeded Alabama pried open a tight game to beat coach Rick Pitino's underdogs from Iona.

Jones had a steal and layup that highlighted an 11-0 run and gave Alabama (25-6) breathing room at 54-46f.

Isaiah Ross scored 19 points on 8-for-18 shooting for the Gaels (12-6). The rest of the team went 15 for 41.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 72, DRAKE 56: In Indianapolis, Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 6 seed Southern California used smothering defense to beat Drake.

Isaiah Mobley scored 15 points and Drew Peterson added 14 for USC (23-7), which advanced to play No. 3 seed Kansas in the second round on Monday.

IOWA 86, GRAND CANYON 74: In Indianapolis, Iowa got 24 points from Luka Garza and avoided the early NCAA Tournament exit that befell other high seeds in the West Region.

Ohio State, Purdue and Tennessee were all bounced from the tournament on a wild opening day of upsets.

The Hawkeyes next play Monday against Oregon, which advanced after Virginia Commonwealth became the first team to bow out of the bracket due to a positive COVID-19 test.

MARYLAND 63, UCONN 54: In West Lafayette, Eric Ayala scored 23 points and Maryland clamped down on defense down the stretch to snag a victory.

The 10th-seeded Terrapins held UConn to 32% shooting to overcome the Huskies' strong physical game.

Ayala was 8 of 14 shooting, including 3 of 5 from deep, and was among three Terps with five assists. Aaron Wiggins had 14 points and Donta Scott 12 for Maryland.

OKLAHOMA 72, MISSOURI 68: In Indianapolis, Austin Reaves scored 23 points, Brady Manek added 19 and Oklahoma slipped by ninth-seeded Missouri to win 72-68 on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Sooners (16-10) are on to the second round for fourth time in the last six tournaments.

Smith led the Tigers (16-10) with 20 points.

OREGON VS. VCU: In Indianapolis, VCU was kicked out of the NCAA Tournament hours before its first-round game because multiple players tested positive for COVID-19, an outbreak that imperiled the 68-team event and underscored, once again, the delicate nature of staging such a spectacle amid a pandemic a year after it was canceled entirely.