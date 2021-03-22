DeKalb grad shines in Michigan win

SAN ANTONIO – Leigha Brown missed more than a month in the middle of the season because of the coronavirus. She looked fully recovered in Michigan's women's NCAA Tournament opener.

Brown, a DeKalb graduate, scored 28 points, including 17 straight for sixth-seeded Michigan at one point, and the Wolverines beat 11th-seed Florida Gulf Coast 87-66 on Sunday in the River Walk Region.

Brown missed 35 days between her own COVID-19 issues and Michigan being on pause.

“Obviously being off that long you're going to come back and there's going to be some rust,” Brown said. “My field goal percentage was a little rough coming back. But I think my teammates and coaches did a great job just instilling confidence.”

N.C. STATE 79, N.C. A&T 58: In San Marcos, Texas, Jada Boyd scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half to lead the top-seeded Wolfpack (21-2) in the Mercado Region.

Chanin Scott led NC A&T (14-3) with 23 points.

BAYLOR 101, JACKSON STATE 52: In San Antonio, Moon Ursin scored a career-high 24 points to lead the second-seeded Bears (26-2) in River Walk Region.

VIRGINIA TECH 70, MARQUETTE 63: In San Marcos, Texas, Elizabeth Kitley had 23 points to lead the seventh-seeded Hokies (15-9) in the River Walk Region.

Van Kleunen led Marquette (19-7) with 18 points.

TENNESSEE 87, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 62: In Austin, Texas, Rennia Davis had 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead the third-seeded Vols in the River Walk Region.

Anastasia Hayes scored 26 points for Middle Tennessee.

KENTUCKY 71, IDAHO STATE 63: In San Antonio, Rhyne Howard and Chasity Patterson scored 14 points apiece to lead the fourth-seeded Wildcats (18-8) in the River Walk Region.

SYRACUSE 72, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 55: In Austin, Texas,Emily Engstler scored 18 points and made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead the eighth-seeded Orange in the River Walk Region.

IOWA 87, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 72: In San Antonio, freshman Caitlin Clark, the nation's leading scorer, had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes (19-9) in the River Walk Region.

OKLAHOMA STATE 84, WAKE FOREST 61: In San Antonio, Natasha Mack had 27 points and 15 rebounds to lead eighth-seeded Oklahoma State in the Alamo Region.

GEORGIA TECH 54, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 52, OT: In San Antonio, Lorela Cubaj recovered from a scary fall to score 14 points, including the go-ahead free throws in overtime, to lead the fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets in the Hemisfair Region.

SOUTH CAROLINA 79, MERCER 53: In San Antonio, coach Dawn Staley got her 500th career victory when Aliyah Boston and the top-seeded Gamecocks won in the Hemisfair Region. Boston had 20 points and 18 rebounds for South Carolina (23-4), which grabbed the lead for good when it closed the first half with a 16-5 run.

OREGON STATE 83, FLORIDA STATE 59: In San Marcos, Texas, Aleah Goodman scored 24 points with five rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers, and Taylor Jones added 18 points and eight boards to lead the eighth-seeded Beavers in the Himisfair Region.