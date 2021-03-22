No. 15 Oral Roberts advances

INDIANAPOLIS – Oral Roberts pulled off yet another upset to become just the second No. 15 seed in NCAA Tournament history to advance to the round of 16 with an 81-78 victory over Florida on Sunday night.

Kevin Obanor and Max Abams carried the Golden Eagles out of an 11-point deficit to knock off the Gators. Oral Roberts, which opened the tournament with a stunning upset over No. 2 seed Ohio State, will next try to knock off No. 3 seed Arkansas next weekend.

Obanor scored 28 points and Abmas, the regular season national leading scorer, finished with 26 as the Golden Eagles (18-10) closed the game on a 25-11 run to overcome the 11-point lead Florida held with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Oral Roberts joins Florida Gulf Coast as the only No. 15 seeds to reach the round of 16 in tournament history.

Oral Roberts took a 77-76 lead – its first lead since late in the first half – on Obanor's basket with less than 3 minutes remaining. Noah Locke answered for the Gators, but DeShang Weaver, who missed his first five shots, hit an open 3-pointer for an 80-78 lead with 2:08 remaining.

Florida had chance but failed to get good shots on its final few possessions. The Gators had a pair of turnovers, Locke missed a corner 3-pointer and after Obanor split free throws, difficult 3-point attempts by Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis were off line.

Mann led the Gators (15-10) with 19 points, but went quiet late in the second half, failing to score over the final 17 minutes.

HOUSTON 63, RUTGERS 60: Quentin Grimes scored 22 points, and Tramon Mark converted a soaring three-point play with 24 seconds left to lead the second-seeded Cougars. DaJon Jarreau overcame a series of bumps and bruises to score a key bucket down the stretch and finished with 17 points for Houston (26-3).

BAYLOR 76, WISCONSIN 63: Davion Mitchell scored 16 points and spearheaded a dominant defensive first half, to lead the top-seeded Bears

Baylor (24-2) looked every bit a Final Four favorite in the first half, smothering Wisconsin with the type of defensive pressure they played before a late-season COVID-19 pause.

The Badgers (18-13) showed a bit of fight after being backed into an 18-point corner, rallying to within seven midway through the second half behind D'Mitrik Trice (12 points).

The Bears answered the run with a dash of more D to reach the Sweet 16 for the fifth time under coach Scott Drew. They'll get Villanova or North Texas next.

SYRACUSE 75, WEST VIRGINIA 72: Buddy Boeheim scored 22 of his 25 points after halftime to lead 11th-seeded Orange in the Midwest Region.

Syracuse (18-9) advanced to face second-seeded Houston or 10th-seeded Rutgers in a Midwest Regional semifinal.

Boeheim, coach Jim Boeheim's son, erupted in the second half, when he made all but one of his six 3-pointers. He finished 6 of 13 from deep and 8 of 17 overall, and he helped put the game away with three late free throws.

ARKANSAS 68, TEXAS TECH 66: Justin Smith had 20 points and played a key role in a final-play defensive stop to lead the Razobacks in the South Region.

In the final seconds, Smith found himself defending Kyler Edwards beyond the 3-point arc. Edwards drove into the paint with Smith on his hip and missed a layup, with Arkansas guard JD Notae snagging the rebound and sprinting up court to run the final seconds out.