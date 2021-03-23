Tuesday, March 23, 2021 1:00 am
NCAA Women's Tournament
Iowa State knocks off Spartans
Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO – Ashley Joens scored an Iowa State NCAA Tournament record 33 points, including the clinching free throw with 3.1 seconds left, to lift the Cyclones to a 79-75 women's opening-round win over Michigan State on Monday.
Iowa State made 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and 6 of 8 in the final 1:41 to hold off the 10th-seeded Spartans, who trailed by 10 with 1:40 to play in the third quarter. That was the only time the lead reached double figures and it last for 13 seconds.
The seventh-seeded Cyclones will play second-seeded and fourth-ranked Texas A&M in the second round of the Mercado Region on Wednesday.
Madison Wise gave the Cyclones (17-10) a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double. Kristin Scott added 12 points and Lexi Donarski 10.
Nia Clouden scored 16 points for the Spartans (15-9), Alyza Winston had 11 and Taiyier Parks nine with 11 rebounds.
WRIGHT STATE 66, ARKANSAS 62: In Austin, Texas, Angel Baker made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 29.1 seconds left to lead the 13th-seeded Raiders in the Alamo Region.
Baker scored 26 points to help Wright State (19-7) become the first No. 13 seed to beat a No. 4 since 2012.
MISSOURI STATE 70, UC DAVIS 51: In San Antonio, Brice Calip scored 18 points as the fifth-seeded Bears advanced in Alamo Region. Jasmine Franklin added 17 points and 17 rebounds.
BELMONT 64, GONZAGA 59: In San Marcos, Texas, freshman Destinee Wells had 25 points and seven assists, and the 12th-seeded Bruins earned their first victory ever in the women's NCAA Tournament.
Belmont (21-5), which had been 0-5 in the NCAA Tournament, plays No. 4 seed Indiana in the second round Wednesday in the Mercado Region.
BYU 69, RUTGERS 66: In San Marcos, Texas, Paisley Johnson Harding scored 28 points to lead the 11th-seeded Cougars in the Mercado Region.
Arella Guirantes scored 30 points for the Scarlet Knights (14-5).
ALABAMA 80, NORTH CAROLINA 71: In San Antonio, Jordan Lewis had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead the seventh-seeded Crimson Tide in the Hemisfair Region.
Stephanie Watts led North Carolina (13-11) with a season-high 29 points.
NORTHWESTERN 62, UCF 51: In San Antonio, Lindsey Pulliam scored 25 points to lead the seventh-seeded Wildcats in the Alamo Region, Northwestern's first women's NCAA Tournament victory in 28 years.
MARYLAND 98, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 45: In San Antonio, Ashley Owusu had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the second-seeded Terrapins in the Hemisfair Region.
Maryland (25-2) has won 14 consecutive games.
GEORGIA 67, DREXEL 53: In San Antonio, Jenna Staiti scored each of her 19 points in the second half to help the third-seeded Bulldogs overcome a slow start in Alamo Region.
ARIZONA 79, STONY BROOK 44: In San Antonio, Aari McDonald scored 20 points, and Trinity Baptiste had 18 to send the third-seeded Wildcats to the runaway win in the Mercado Region.
Asiah Dingle scored 14 points for the Seawolves (15-6).
TEXAS A&M 84, TROY 80: In Austin, Texas, Jordan Nxon scored nine points over the final six minutes as the second-seeded Aggies advanced in the Marcado Region. Nixon finished with 21 points. Ciera Johnson had 16 points.
