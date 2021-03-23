Oregon finally plays, wins

INDIANAPOLIS – Oregon wove its way through a pandemic-altered season filled with injuries, pauses and uncertainty to win a conference title.

When another kink surfaced in the NCAA Tournament, the Ducks shook it off and soared.

Off to another Sweet 16.

Chris Duarte scored 23 points and Oregon showed no signs of rust after a long layoff, beating No. 2 seed Iowa 95-80 on Monday to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the past five NCAA tournaments.

“The guys fought through it, they stayed together,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “I'm proud of the way they responded.”

The seventh-seeded Ducks (21-6) advanced to the West Region's second round without playing a game. Virginia Commonwealth's multiple positive COVID-19 tests took care of that, leaving Oregon with a nine-day break since losing in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

GONZAGA 87 OKLAHOMA 71: The Bulldogs continued to roll behind a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme to advance to the Sweet 16 in the West Region.

Gonzaga (28-0) won its 32nd straight game dating to last season, passing its first real test of the NCAAs in the Bulldogs' quest to be the first undefeated champion since Indiana 45 years ago.

CREIGHTON 72, OHIO 58: Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points to help the Bluejays secure their first trip to the Sweet 16 in 47 years.

Damien Jefferson added 15 points for fifth-seeded Creighton (22-8), which will next play No. 1 Gonzaga.

UCLA 67, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 47: Johnny Juzang scored 17 points as the 11th-seeded Bruins became the fifth team to go from First Four to Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

UCLA (20-9) started its tournament Thursday by rallying to beat Michigan State in overtime and is the first team to rise from First Four to the round of 16 since Syracuse in 2018. VCU in 2011 is the only First Four team to advanced past the regional semifinals, when the Rams went to the Final Four.

FLORIDA STATE 71, COLORADO 53: Anthony Polite scored a career-high 22 points to lead the fourth-seeded Seminoles in the East Region. Polite had never scored more than 15 points in a game.