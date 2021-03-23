Wolverines carry banner for Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS – What the Big Ten needed was someone, anyone, to start playing like it came from the Big Ten.

Michigan did the trick.

Longer, taller and deeper than LSU, the top-seeded Wolverines slowly wore down the Tigers. Michigan got 21 points each from Eli Brooks and Chauntee Brown Jr. in a roller-coaster 86-78 victory that salvaged some hope for the conference at the NCAA Tournament.

Seven of nine teams from the conference had departed before coach Juwan Howard brought Michigan (22-4) to the court for its second-round game in the East region. Brooks said nobody focused on it in the Wolverines locker room.

And though they can't undo what's happened to the rest of the conference, that Big Ten seasoning came in handy in this one – a game Michigan trailed in by nine early and had to fight to stay in range.

“That's the test of the Big Ten, honestly,” Brooks said. “We get tested every night.”

In a game full of big runs, the Wolverines used the biggest – 14-1 over the decisive stretch midway through the second half – to pull away and save face for a conference that has mostly tanked these four days in Indianapolis.

The Wolverines moved on to their fourth straight Sweet 16, where they'll play No. 4 Florida State next weekend. Michigan will be the best chance left for a conference that has already seen another 1 seed (Illinois), a 2 (Ohio State) and a 4 (Purdue) hit the highway.

“I mean, it's March Madness for a reason,” Brooks said. “You're going to get the best shot from everyone. I still think the Big Ten is a really good conference. We just had some losses.”

After the Wolverines took a one-point lead into halftime, this game had massive momentum swings: an 8-0 run early for LSU; a 10-0 streak for Michigan; another 5-0 run for the Tigers.

But during the 14-1 stretch that opened things up, Michigan did what typical Big Ten teams are supposed to do. Even without injured guard Isaiah Livers, the Wolverines were able to wear down a smaller, less-deep opponent with height and shooting.

Most-telling stat of the night was bench points: Michigan 26, LSU 2.

“They're a tremendous, tremendous team,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “Coach Howard and their staff, their offensive execution, the way they moved, the way they guard, they're a very, very good team. They're going to be an extremely tough out for anybody.”