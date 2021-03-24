DeKalb grad leads Wolverines

SAN ANTONIO – DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown scored 23 points and Naz Hillmon added 19 to lead No. 6 seed Michigan to a 70-55 win over third-seeded Tennessee on Tuesday in the women's NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines had been 0-5 in the second round before pulling off the victory over the Lady Vols. As the final buzzer sounded, the Michigan players jumped into a group hug at center court and sang “it's great to be a Michigan Wolverine.”

Leading 18-16 with eight minutes left in the first half, Michigan (16-5) held Tennessee to just one field goal the rest of the second quarter and built a 28-19 halftime lead. The Lady Vols missed their final seven shots of the period and ended their drought 1:18 into the third quarter. The Lady Vols' deficit grew to 17 points as Michigan went on a 22-7 run spanning the quarters.

Tennessee (17-8) trailed by 15 heading into the fourth quarter and was able to cut its deficit to 54-44 with under 5 minutes left before a 3-pointer by Danielle Rauch and a steal and layup by Brown restored the 15-point cushion. Tennessee couldn't get closer than nine the rest of the way.

Hillmon, the Big Ten Player of the Year, also had 15 rebounds as the Wolverines more than held their own on the glass against the Lady Vols, outrebounding them 42-40.

IOWA 86, KENTUCKY 72: Caitlin Clark finished with 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting and six 3-pointers after outscoring Kentucky on her own in the first half, and the Hawkeyes advanced to the Sweet 16.

The fifth-seeded Hawkeyes (20-9) scored the game's first 11 points – with all five starters getting a basket, Clark's being a 3-pointer.

They led throughout to advance past the second round for only the third time in their 14 NCAA appearances during coach Lisa Bluder's 21 seasons. Iowa will next play No. 1 seed UConn.

Two-time AP All-American guard Rhyne Howard finished with 28 points to lead the fourth-seeded Wildcats (18-9). She was 1 of 7 shooting in the first half, but finished 8 of 21 with five 3-pointers, along with eight assists. Dre'Una Edwards added 16 points and Jazmine Massengill 10.

Monika Czinano added 14 points and McKenna Warnock 10 for the Hawkeyes.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 79, SOUTH FLORIDA 67: Jakia Brown-Turner scored 19 points and top-seeded North Carolina State shrugged off a challenge from No. 8 South Florida with a big third quarter, advancing to the Sweet 16.

Jada Boyd added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (22-2), who reached their third straight regional semifinal and 14th overall. They will face fourth-seeded Indiana or 12th-seeded Belmont.

USF (19-4) led by a point early in the third quarter before N.C. State used two big runs to pull away and take a 12-point lead into the fourth.

The Bulls pulled within eight points with 3 1/2 minutes to go, but the Wolfpack scored the next five points.